Gemma Collins shows off three-stone weight loss as she ignores James Argent’s comments

Diva Forever star Gemma Collins is on top form as she shows off her incredible weight loss.

The former TOWIE cast member, 39, shared a stunning new snap with her some 1.8 million Instagram users.

Gemma Collins photographed earlier this year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

And the 'GC' is clearly not taking ex James Argent's recent comments about "hating her" to heart.

Smiling away as if without a care in the world, Gemma captioned the snap with a description of where you can buy the frilly dress from.

The red showstopper is available from her online boutique of course, which specialises in plus size clothing for women.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush at how well Gemma looks.

"Wow, just wow"

One user wrote: "Wow just wow Gemma."

Another commented: "Looking amazing... lockdown suits you xx."

A third posted: "You are looking amazing! Keep it up Gemma!"

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares glimpse into her glam lockdown life

The Essex native revealed last year that she'd lost three stone, and hoped to lose a total of six.

Her end goal is to have a boob reduction, which can only be completed if she hits a certain weight goal.

Despite her sunny demeanour in her photo, her ex hit home with some strong words just hours before she posted.

James opened up on ITV's This Morning about his battle with cocaine and food addiction.

He admitted that Gemma had called pandemics on at least two occasions when she was scared for his wellbeing.

"I would hate Gemma"

In the brutally honest interview, he admitted that he "hated" Gemma at the time.

Read more: James Arthur 'balloons' after bingeing on cake during lockdown

He told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes via video link: "When I was deep into my addiction I would hate Gemma.

"She refused to cover up for me. She refused to lie for me.

"She would never lie for me. I hated her because I wanted to almost get away with it.

James Argent mentioned Gemma in his This Morning interview (Image credit: ITV)

"She gave me some tough love for sure and she was hard on me but thank God she was."

However, he went on to say that he was now incredibly grateful for his ex, as she ultimately saved his life.

He explained: "If it wasn’t for Gemma calling ambulances for me to my house, who knows what could have happened. I put my own life at risk."

What do you think of Gemma's new look? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.