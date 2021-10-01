Katie Price will be getting “trauma therapy” after heading to rehab following her recent car crash.

Mum-of-five Katie admitted to taking drugs and drinking before getting behind the wheel of her car while already banned from driving.

She’s now checked into The Priory rehab clinic in a bid to tackle her demons.

And Liz Ritchie, integrative psychotherapist from St Andrew’s Healthcare, has lifted the lid exclusively to Entertainment Daily on the kind of treatment Katie could be receiving.

Katie Price checks into rehab following car crash

Things came to a head for Katie in the early hours of September 28.

After crashing her car and apparently admitting she had drunk alcohol and taken drugs, she was arrested.

After pleading guilting she checked into private rehab clinic The Priory.

It’s reported that she’ll stay there for a month while she tackles her demons.

What kind of treatment will she be receiving?

Liz Ritchie told ED!: “There will be probably group support and one-to-one support for Katie as well.

“Some of it might be trauma-focused therapy and I think that’s something she should have had a long time ago,” she added.

Katie suffered trauma early on in her life when she was raped aged seven in a park.

She then fell victim to a photographer aged 12 who took indecent pictures of her.

Katie will be dealing with ‘aspects of loss’

Liz also thinks that Katie will have help dealing with “certain aspects of loss in her life”.

“What Katie will also be dealing with now with certain aspect of loss in her life.

“There’s the loss of that identity of Jordan, that will have to be addressed. She’s no longer that person.

“Things like with her mother and her terminal illness – issues around loss in terms of those real important supportive figures in her life that keep her safe. Helping her in some way to deal with that future loss,” she added

“Because it’s a lot of loss – loss of relationships, loss of status.

“She sells herself as a product and she does it for all the wrong reasons because she becomes the product. What that then does, it doesn’t allow her to identify with Katie.”

Katie Price on a ‘journey of self destruction’

Liz admitted it isn’t “desperately surprising” that things have come to a head for Katie.

“Katie has been on this journey of self destruction and it isn’t a conscious thing on her part at all,” she said.

“I think she’s a product of social media. She’s been conditioned by the expectations of social media and of course you can never really live up to that.

“Life is all about changing, evolving, growing, and I think Katie took this message early on in her career that she must look a certain way to be accepted.

“It’s about acceptance really more than anything with Katie. Her core belief system was she’ll only be accepted on the basis of how she looks.

“So those looks became her trademark, her identity, that really could never change and could only get better – and that didn’t allow for any change in reality in terms of growing older, having children, being a mum, being a wife…

“I think what Katie did to survive that is she built up a lot of defence mechanisms that was really about denial of who she was, denial that she was a fallible human being.

“But none of us are perfect, we’re all flawed. Katie will admit that now she hasn’t got a choice and because she’s played out her flaws in the public eye for many years.”

