Katie Price has been taken to hospital following an alleged ‘drink-drive’ crash.

According to reports, the mum-of-five was involved in the crash at around 6am on Tuesday, September 28.

Katie, who is understood to be banned from driving until October 13 this year, reportedly “rolled her car and was in a bad way” when police arrived.

The star reportedly involved in a car crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun: “She’s in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving.”

Meanwhile, a Sussex Police spokeswoman told the publication: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

“A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

Katie was reportedly “in a bad way” (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

In addition, paramedics also attended the scene.

A South East Ambulance Service spokesman added: “I can confirm we were called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

“One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

Katie Price appeared on Good Morning Britain this week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Monday, Katie had appeared on Good Morning Britain with her sister Sophie.

They were on the programme to discuss their baby clothes business.

The pair also gave an update on their terminally ill mum Amy, who is battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Katie said: “And she [Sophie] says it’s like mum on a lunge line because around the house her oxygen pipe thing, it just follows her around the house.

“So when she tries to have a go at me, I’m like, ‘Mum, turn your oxygen up. Calm down.’

“But other than that, she’s good.”

Sophie added: “She’s getting on alright, she’s on the transplant list now as well.”

