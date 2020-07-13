Katie Price thanks fans for support as son Harvey is 'tested for coronavirus'

Former glamour model Katie Price has thanked fans for their support as son Harvey remains in hospital.

The 42-year-old took to Twitter to give her thanks following the news her eldest son has been admitted into intensive care.

Alongside a love heart emoji, she wrote: "Thanks so much for all your messages of love and support for Harvey. It’s really keeping me going."

Katie Price has thanked fans for their support over Harvey (Credit: Splash)

Support for Harvey

It comes after Harvey, 18, was taken into hospital as he was struggling to breathe with a temperature of 42˚C.

Katie's post was met by a string of well-wishes, with one follower writing: "He's a true soldier and he's in safe hands....before you know it, he'll he home with you and his brothers and sisters!"

A second added: "Sending love to you and the family Katie, and of course positive thoughts for a speedy recovery for your boy x."

Another fan commented: "Wishing poor Harvey a speedy recovery Katie."

Thanks so much for all your messages of love and support for Harvey. It’s really keeping me going 💗 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 13, 2020

Harvey Price tested for coronavirus

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Harvey has been tested for coronavirus.

And insider told The Sun: "Harvey has been tested for the virus after he was having trouble breathing.

"Katie’s seriously worried about him because his heath complications would mean that catching coronavirus would be very serious.

"Doctors are waiting for the results and should have them by Tuesday."

Harvey's hospital visit

Katie previously shared the devastating news about Harvey's hospital dash on Sunday (July 12).

Addressing her 2.2 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands."

She added: "I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

Harvey suffers from autism, Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

Harvey is currently in intensive care (Credit: Splash)

Katie reportedly called an ambulance this weekend because Harvey suffered a soaring temperature and a source told The Sun he is in a "perilous condition".

The insider explained: "Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition."

They added: "She’s been here before, but this time it’s far more serious. She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless."

Following the news, Peter Andre shared an image of praying hands along with "Praying :(((."

Meanwhile, younger sister Princess posted a snap of Harvey to her profile this morning (July 13).

She wrote: "I love you Harv soo much! You're going to be fine! Think about the positives and not the negatives."

Health problems for Harvey Price

The incident comes just two weeks after Harvey was rushed to hospital as he was suffering from chest pains.

Katie previously OK! Magazine: "Harvey had chest pains during the day so I panicked that he might have coronavirus.

Harvey has various disabilities (Credit: Splash)

"I was also terrified he might be having a heart attack because he's high risk due to his obesity.

"Harvey said he felt like he had needles in his chest, so I called an ambulance and had a friend come and look after the other kids."

