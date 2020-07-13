This Morning viewers have very mixed reaction as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford host

Viewers of This Morning were left divided today as they switched on and saw Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hosting.

The pair will be fronting the programme for the next seven weeks as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take some time off.

At the start of the show, Eamonn and Ruth danced to celebrate the start of the summer shows.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host This Morning over the summer (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers were divided over the husband and wife duo hosting.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Yay!! Eamonn and Ruth!! Proper presenters on this show at last."

Another said: "Yay for Ruth & Eamonn!! Here comes summer."

A third added: "Lovely to join you in the sunshine @thismorning looking forward to the rest of the show and the next 7 weeks.

"Ruth looking lovely, Eamonn dapper as ever and perfect banter flying. Absolutely brilliant."

However, others weren't pleased to see Eamonn and Ruth on the programme.

One tweeted: "I will be switching off then for the summer period... two awful presenters."

Yay for Ruth & Eamonn!! Here comes summer.

Another wrote: "Name a bigger disappointment than putting #ThisMorning on and finding Ruth and Eamonn presenting."

One said: "Everyone’s bored of Eamonn and Ruth. They should not be getting the main gig."

On Sunday night, Eamonn shared a hilarious photo of a naked couple and joked with fans that it was him and Ruth.

Alongside the cheeky image, Eamonn wrote: "Ruth and I are so happy to be taking the plunge on This Morning for the next 7 weeks that we wanted to end our week holiday refreshed and with something to remember!

"See you in the morning folks - I hope."

What did Eamonn's followers say?

One wrote: "Literally so happy about this!! Working from home, so you will be keeping me going."

Another said: "Love your humour Eamonn! So happy that we have you and Ruth on our screens for the next 7 weeks."

Meanwhile, over the summer, a string of presenters will step in to host the show.

Dermot O'Leary will join Alison Hammond to present the programme.

Dermot will host with show regular Rochelle Humes as the presenting duo take their summer break.

Rochelle, 31, will also present with former Strictly winner Ore Oduba.

Dermot O'Leary will host This Morning over the summer (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Announcing the news on Twitter, This Morning wrote: "As @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL kick off your summer This Morning, we've announced a whole host of presenting partnerships who'll be joining them!

"@RochelleHumes @AlisonHammond @OreOduba @radioleary #ThisMorning."

