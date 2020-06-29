Katie Price's son Harvey rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical care' after falling ill

TV star Katie Price's son Harvey was taken to hospital for "urgent medical care" after falling ill.

Harvey, 18, became ill as he and the family celebrated his sister Princess' 13th birthday today (June 29).

A rep for Katie told The Sun Online: "Harvey has been taken to a local hospital for tests.

Harvey has autism, Prader- Willi syndrome and is partially blind (Credit: YouTube)

"He wasn't feeling well yesterday and today has presented symptoms that require urgent medical attention.

"Katie recognised the signs and knew when to call an ambulance."

The rep added that Harvey is expected to be discharged later today.

Harvey has autism, Prader- Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

The teenager recently melted Katie's fans when he played the piano for younger brother Junior on his birthday.

At the weekend, Katie shared a YouTube video showing fans exactly how they all celebrated his big day.

Katie has previously slammed trolls for mocking Harvey (Credit: WENN.com)

Talented Harvey sat at his keyboard and played out the melody to happy birthday.

Junior told his older brother: "Harvey, thank you so much. That was amazing! That was amazing.

"I can't believe you did that for me. I'm really happy."

What did fans say?

One fan said: "I literally cried at how lovely Junior is with Harvey and vice versa."

Another wrote: "Great video, Junior is such a great brother."

Harvey played the keyboard for brother Junior (Credit: YouTube)

However, despite the comments of praise, Harvey has received much online abuse over the years.

Harvey's Law

Katie has been campaigning the government in a bid to create a new law, called Harvey's Law, to protect people from trolling.

Last month, the mum-of-five hit out after she noticed Harvey was trending on Twitter due to trolls' vile comments.

At first, Katie believed people were praising Harvey after he made charity T-shirts to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she tweeted: "Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.

Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.



Sadly not. #HarveysLaw https://t.co/dvYTULiAJH — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) May 16, 2020

"Sadly not.

#HarveysLaw."

