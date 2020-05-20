Katie Price’s exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler ‘in contact with each other to offer her help’

Katie Price's exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler are reportedly in contact with each other.

According to a new report, Peter and Kieran have been communicating to help Katie stay on track after a tough couple of years.

Katie has children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Peter while she has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with Kieran.

Katie Price's exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler are reportedly in contact with each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Katie Price left heartbroken after vile online trolls attack disabled son Harvey

A source told new! magazine: "Obviously they want to make sure their kids are happy at a time like this, but they also have a vested interest in Katie.

"They still care about her and want to make sure she’s keeping safe and not struggling after her Priory stint.

They want to make sure she’s keeping safe.

"They’ve been talking loads about making sure she knows they’re there for her if she’s feeling vulnerable."

The insider added that Peter and Kieran's children are siblings so "it makes sense for them to have a good relationship with each other too".

In addition, the source claimed the pair "seem to genuinely have a laugh together" and it's "become a team effort".

The pair want to make sure Katie stays on track apparently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Katie, Peter and Kieran for comment.

Katie has had a tough couple of years after finding out her mum has a terminal lung condition, going to rehab and splitting from Kieran following cheating allegations.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-five has had a hard time with trolls attacking her 17-year-old son Harvey.

Harvey is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie shares two children with Peter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The reality star recently noticed Harvey was trending on Twitter due to trolls' vile comments.

Katie hits back at trolls

Katie initially thought it was linked to the charity T-shirts her boy had designed.

He has so far raised more than £12,000 for the NHS and Cavell Nurses' Trust with his rainbow frog tees.

But Katie tweeted: "Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.

Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.



Sadly not. #HarveysLaw https://t.co/dvYTULiAJH — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) May 16, 2020

Read more: Katie Price hits back for being 'shamed over messy garden'

"Sadly not.

#HarveysLaw."

Katie has been campaigning the government in a bid to create a new law, called Harvey's Law, to protect people from trolling.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.