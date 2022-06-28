Kieran Hayler and KATIE PRICE looking stern
Katie Price fires back amid news Kieran Hayler has reported her to the police again

Katie and Kieran are at loggerheads

Katie Price has hit back amid news reports Kieran Hayler has reported her to the police again.

The former glamour model is currently banned from contacting Kieran’s partner, Michelle Penticost. Katie was issued with the restraining order in 2019.

She appeared in court last week where she managed to avoid jail and was instead handed a community service order.

Katie had been accused of sending a text to Michelle calling her a “gutter [bleep]”.

Katie Price after appearing in court following claims by ex Kieran Hayler
Model Katie Price is not on good terms with her ex Kieran Hayler (Credit: Splashnews)

Katie Price news: Star reported to the police again

According to The Mirror, Katie has since allegedly tried to reach out to Michelle again.

A friend of Kieran’s alleges that Katie told one of their kids to “tell Michelle she can’t send her to prison”.

A spokesman for Kieran confirmed “a further ­incident has taken place and been reported”.

Tell Michelle she can’t send her to prison.

In response to the claim, a spokesperson for Katie denied any such incident had taken place.

“We’re unaware this conversation between Kieran and the police had taken place,” the representative told The Mirror.

“We’re struggling to understand why Kieran is so hell-bent on sending the mother of his two children to prison. Yes, Kate has done wrong and is very sorry for her past actions, but surely Kate’s recent court judgment is enough for him?”

Meanwhile, Katie was handed an 18-month community order on Friday. She must also do 170 hours of unpaid work.

Kieran Hayler appearing on Loose Women with Katie Price
Kieran Hayler has reported Katie Price to the police again (Credit: ITV)

Katie and Kieran break silence

Following the sentencing, Kieran and Michelle issued a joint statement sharing their disappointment that Katie had avoided jail.

It read: “We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing. We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

Elsewhere, Katie broke her silence over the weekend by revealing that she is excited to return to work.

She said on Instagram: “Started filming today my new travel TV show. Lots of stops to do, lots of adventures and can’t wait until [it] airs. I’m so lucky I get jobs abroad.”

