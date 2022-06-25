After the news Katie Price has avoided prison, the star is reportedly feeling “extremely relieved”, according to a pal.

The former glamour model had been previously warned she could face jail after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

But Katie, 44, was sentenced to an 18-month community order yesterday (Friday June 24) at Lewes Crown Court in Sussex. That means she must carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

The mum-of-five was accused of breaching a restraining order imposed in 2019 by sending an abusive text to ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s current fiancée Michelle Penticost in January of this year.

Katie Price received an 18-month community order (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price latest news: Star knows her actions were ‘wrong’

A friend has reportedly told OK! that Katie knows her actions were “wrong”.

Furthermore, they indicated Katie was “petrified” of prison.

Read more: Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler and his fiancée break silence as she avoids jail over restraining order breach

The insider told the publication: “She was is extremely relieved to have escaped a jail sentence.”

Furthermore, they added Katie feels as if “a weight has lifted”.

Katie knows what she did was wrong.

They continued: “Katie knows what she did was wrong.”

Additionally, the unnamed pal claims Katie feels “huge remorse” over what happened. They also noted she “couldn’t bear” the idea of separation from her children.

“The idea of going to jail petrified her,” the friend alleged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler)

‘Katie is learning to deal with her emotions’

Furthermore, the friend also insisted Katie is working at handling how she feels and consequently reacts.

They added: “Katie is learning to deal with her emotions and become a better person. She is an extremely emotional person.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Katie Price for comment.

Katie arrived at court with her fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost statement

Meanwhile, Kieran and Michelle expressed disappointment following Friday’s hearing.

A statement read: “We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

And in a victim statement read to the court, Michelle said she believed a restraining order would make her “feel safe”.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the excellent new thriller alongside David Morrissey?

It read: “The language used has made me scared. I thought that having a restraining order would make me feel safe.

“The impact of what Miss Price has done has had a detrimental effect on my mental wellbeing.”

Katie shares two children with Kieran. Their son Jett is eight-years-old and daughter Bunny is seven.

Additionally, as she entered court with fiancé Carl Woods yesterday, Katie blasted a member of the press who questioned her.

Wearing a green tracksuit and sunglasses, Katie suggested the reporter “suck her [blank]”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.