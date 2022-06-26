Katie Price has shared some exciting news on Instagram days after avoiding jail.

The mum-of-five, 44, revealed she has started filming for a new travel show as she declared she feels “so lucky”.

Katie recently avoided jail time and received an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

TV star Katie shared news about a new project (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Katie Price on Instagram

In a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Katie said: “Started filming today my new travel TV show.

Read more: Katie Price avoids jail again after admitting restraining order breach

“Lots of stops to do, lots of adventures and can’t wait until [it] airs. I’m so lucky I get jobs abroad.”

The star added: “But I still can’t wait to book a holiday this year, don’t know when as I’m so busy.”

Katie said she feels “so lucky” to get jobs abroad (Credit: YouTube/Katie Price)

It comes days after Katie appeared in court for her sentencing after admitting a restraining order breach.

The former glamour model had been accused of breaching a restraining order by allegedly sending an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

Katie was issued the restraining order in 2019 and it prevented her from contacting Michelle directly or indirectly.

However, Katie allegedly sent an abusive text to her ex-husband about Michelle.

Katie avoided jail on Friday (Credit: YouTube/Katie Price)

Back in May, a court judge warned Katie she was at risk of going to prison.

Lots of stops to do, lots of adventures and can’t wait until airs.

However, during a hearing on Friday (June 24), Katie received an 18-month community order to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

Read more: McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast: Who guest stars in Belvedere on ITV1?

Following the outcome, Kieran and Michelle issued a joint statement to express their “disappointment”.

It read: “We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing.

“We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.