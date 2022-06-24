Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler and his fiancée break silence as she avoids jail over restraining order breach

Katie Price has avoided jail again today and her ex-husband Kieran Hayler has now broken his silence.

Katie was previously warned she could go to jail after being accused of breaching a restraining order. In May, she pleaded guilty to the alleged offence.

TV star Katie was accused of sending a derogatory message to Kieran about his partner, Michelle Penticost.

In it, she reportedly described his fiancée Ms Penticost as a “gutter [bleep]”.

Under the terms of a restraining order issued to Katie in 2019, she couldn’t contact Ms Penticost directly or indirectly.

However, Katie has managed to avoid jail following a ruling on Friday. Instead, she has been given an 18-month community order, 170 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,500 in court costs.

Kieran has released a statement after Katie avoided jail (Credit: ITV)

Kieran Hayler breaks silence as Katie Price avoids jail

As a result, Kieran and Michelle have released a statement sharing their “disappointment”.

“We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing,” they said.

“We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

In a victim statement read to the court, Michelle confessed that she thought a restraining order would make her “feel safe”.

The statement read: “The language used has made me scared. I thought that having a restraining order would make me feel safe.

“The impact of what Miss Price has done has had a detrimental effect on my mental wellbeing.”

Katie Price and her ex do not see eye-to-eye (Credit: ITV)

However, it’s not the first time Katie has had a brush with the law.

She previously avoided jail time following her drink-drive crash in September 2021.

After the collision, Katie entered the rehab facility The Priory to get treatment.

However, in December, she received a 16-week suspended sentence.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Katie.

A petition to ban her from owning pets has recently reached more than 20,000 signatures.

