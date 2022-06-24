Kieran Hayler on Loose Women and Katie Price speaking on Lorraine
Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler and his fiancée break silence as she avoids jail over restraining order breach

Katie's managed to escape being thrown behind bars

By Joshua Haigh

Katie Price has avoided jail again today and her ex-husband Kieran Hayler has now broken his silence.

Katie was previously warned she could go to jail after being accused of breaching a restraining order. In May, she pleaded guilty to the alleged offence.

TV star Katie was accused of sending a derogatory message to Kieran about his partner, Michelle Penticost.

In it, she reportedly described his fiancée Ms Penticost as a “gutter [bleep]”.

Under the terms of a restraining order issued to Katie in 2019, she couldn’t contact Ms Penticost directly or indirectly.

However, Katie has managed to avoid jail following a ruling on Friday. Instead, she has been given an 18-month community order, 170 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,500 in court costs.

Katie Price with her ex Kieran Hayler on Loose Women
Kieran has released a statement after Katie avoided jail (Credit: ITV)

Kieran Hayler breaks silence as Katie Price avoids jail

As a result, Kieran and Michelle have released a statement sharing their “disappointment”.

“We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing,” they said.

“We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

In a victim statement read to the court, Michelle confessed that she thought a restraining order would make her “feel safe”.

The statement read: “The language used has made me scared. I thought that having a restraining order would make me feel safe.

“The impact of what Miss Price has done has had a detrimental effect on my mental wellbeing.”

Katie Price being interviewed on Lorraine
Katie Price and her ex do not see eye-to-eye (Credit: ITV)

However, it’s not the first time Katie has had a brush with the law.

She previously avoided jail time following her drink-drive crash in September 2021.

After the collision, Katie entered the rehab facility The Priory to get treatment.

However, in December, she received a 16-week suspended sentence.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Katie.

A petition to ban her from owning pets has recently reached more than 20,000 signatures.

