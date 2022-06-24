Katie Price has avoided jail again as she’s received an 18-month community order today (Friday, June 24).

The former glamour model, 44, was previously warned she could face prison after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

On Friday morning (June 24), Katie arrived at Lewes Crown Court in Sussex with her fiancé Carl Woods.

Katie had been accused of breaching a restraining order by sending an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

Under the terms of the restraining order, issued to Katie in 2019, she couldn’t contact Ms Penticost directly or indirectly.

However, Katie allegedly sent an abusive text to her ex-husband.

In it, she reportedly described his fiancée Ms Penticost as a “gutter [bleep]”.

In May, she pleaded guilty to the alleged offence during a hearing in court.

At the time, judge Stephen Mooney told the star: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence…

“…and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.”

In addition, he added: “I must warn you Ms Price, that you are at risk of going to prison.”

Today (June 24), Katie appeared in court for her sentencing.

However, she received an 18-month community order to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

Elsewhere, Katie previously avoided jail time following her drink-drive crash in September 2021.

After the collision, Katie entered rehab facility The Priory to get treatment.

Meanwhile, in December of last year, the mother-of-five received a 16-week suspended sentence.

