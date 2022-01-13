Katie Price admits she is ‘exhausted’ after son Harvey ‘destroyed the house’ over Christmas

In latest Katie Price news, the star has admitted to feeling “exhausted” following Christmas with her eldest son Harvey.

The 43-year-old made the admission as she prepared to appear on Good Morning Britain in her latest YouTube video.

The interview marked Katie‘s first television appearance after the festive period.

Katie Price admitted to feeling ‘exhausted’ following Christmas with Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

In the video, Katie was seen having her makeup done in the early hours of the morning.

The mum-of-five was set to appear on GMB alongside 19-year-old Harvey.

She told the camera: “I’m very knackered today because Harvey’s had me up since 4.30.”

I’m exhausted, but I love him

Katie went on to explain that Harvey had been instructed not to swear on the live show.

Later on, she said: “I’ve had him all over Christmas, I’m knackered. He’s destroyed the house as much as he can, pulling food out every day.

“I’m exhausted, but I love him.”

Katie made the admission shortly before her GMB appearance (Credit: YouTube)

However, Katie and Harvey’s appearance on GMB didn’t exactly go to plan.

The ITV programme has since been hit with 53 Ofcom complaints over featuring the mum-of-five.

Many took issue with the chat following Katie’s drink-drugs crash last year.

Katie lashes out at Emily Andre

Meanwhile, it comes after Katie launched a scathing attack on Peter Andre’s wife Emily.

In a deleted post on Instagram, the star ranted: “My mouth has been shut for so long but I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called woman @dr_emily_official.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.

Katie spent the festive period with Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!”

Katie went on to claim that Emily prevented her daughter Princess from visiting during her rehab stint.

“Oh and stopped my daughter from visiting me at The Priory when she wanted to see her mum. She is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down,” she alleged.

“Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business. You’re so two faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public. I think you’re a disgusting person so stop trying to interfere in my life.”

The star’s representative also went on to claim that Emily “isn’t innocent” in a statement yesterday (January 12).

A spokesperson for Katie told The Mirror: “There is stuff behind the scenes that goes on and have to agree Emily isn’t innocent.”

