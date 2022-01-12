Katie Price has lashed out at Emily Andre for the second time.

The former glamour model previously launched a scathing attack on the NHS doctor, who is married to her ex-husband Peter Andre.

And now, Katie has claimed that Emily is not completely “innocent”.

Katie Price has hit out at Emily Andre once again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price alleges Emily Andre ‘isn’t innocent’

It comes after reports claimed that Katie still “struggles to accept Peter has moved on” with his new wife.

When asked for a comment on the rumours, Katie shared her opinion on the mum-of-two once again.

A spokesperson for Katie told The Mirror: “This is all very boring and Kate is looking forwards to her own wedding with Carl Woods this year.”

Emily isn’t innocent

They went on to claim: “There is stuff behind the scenes that goes on and have to agree Emily isn’t innocent.”

Emily’s representative provided “no comment” when approached by Entertainment Daily.

ED! have also approached reps for Katie and Peter.

Peter moved on with Emily following his marriage to Katie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s first attack on Emily

It comes days after Katie hit out at Emily in a post on Instagram.

The mum-of-five appeared to take issue with comments Emily made on parenting a blended family.

Emily shares eight-year-old daughter Amelia and five-year-old son Theo, with husband Peter.

Read more: New blow for Peter Andre and wife Emily as daughter Princess delivers more bad news

Meanwhile, the doctor is also a doting stepmum to Katie’s children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Alongside a magazine article, Katie wrote: “My mouth has been shut for so long but I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called woman @dr_emily_official.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.

Emily is a doting stepmum to Katie’s children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Peter Andre shows support to wife Emily following ex Katie Price’s attack

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!”

Katie went on to claim that Emily prevented daughter Princess from visiting during her rehab stint.

“She claims to be a doctor who clearly doesn’t have a clue about mental health,” she alleged.

‘She is so jealous!’

“Oh and stopped my daughter from visiting me at The Priory when she wanted to see her mum. She is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down.

“Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business. You’re so two faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public. I think you’re a disgusting person so stop trying to interfere in my life.”

Emily failed to address the claims during an appearance on Loose Women this week.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.