‘Excited’ Katie Price makes bold statement about her future after facing her demons

An “excited” Katie Price has revealed that she’s currently “sorting our problems” she’s never “mentally had the strength to do”!

The exciting update comes following a difficult and controversial few weeks for the star.

Katie Price’s exciting update

The former model posted an update on her Instagram today (Credit: Instagram)

Katie, 43, took to her Instagram today (Thursday, January 13) to share the update with her 2.6 million followers.

The mum-of-five posted a picture of her view this morning as she was driven somewhere.

“So excited for today,” she captioned the story.

“Finally I’m growing some balls and sorting situations out I never mentally had the strength to do before.”

Katie added an emoji of a student at the end of her caption too. Perhaps the emoji is implying that she’s learning something today?

Katie’s difficult few weeks

Katie’s had a tough time of it recently (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

The star’s mind will have been put a rest a little this week following news that her sentencing won’t be appealed.

Back in September, Katie had a drunk-driving crash. The star pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance, and driving whilst suspended.

She got 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. She also got 100 hours of community service too.

However, Sussex Police were unhappy with the “soft” sentence and were looking to appeal. However, on Sunday (January 9), they found out they couldn’t.

“Following a detailed review by Sussex Police, it was concluded that there are no legal grounds for Sussex Police to appeal the sentence imposed,” they said. “This is disappointing.”

Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain last week to talk about the crash (Tuesday, January 4). 53 people reportedly complained to Ofcom about the star’s appearance on the show.

What else has the star been up to?

Peter Andre and Emily ignored Katie’s ranting (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

There was more drama for Katie this week. The star posted a now-deleted rant against Emily Andre, her ex-husband Peter Andre‘s wife over the weekend.

In the rant, Katie said that Emily was a “disgusting person”. She swiftly deleted the rant aimed at the 32-year-old shortly after posting it on her story.

However, a spokesperson for Katie spoke to the Mirror yesterday (Wednesday, January 12), saying that Emily “isn’t innocent”.

Katie’s claims come after rumours that she still struggles to accept that Peter has moved on emerged.

“This is all very boring and Kate is looking forwards to her own wedding with Carl Woods this year,” Katie’s spokesperson said when asked about the rumours.

“There is stuff behind the scenes that goes on and have to agree Emily isn’t innocent.”

