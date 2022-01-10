It’s been revealed in latest news that Katie Price won’t have her “soft” sentence appealed, leaving Sussex Police “disappointed”.

The mum-of-five missed out on spending Christmas in prison when sentenced in December.

The former model learned her fate in December

Katie was involved in a highly-publicised drink-driving crash back in September. She tested positive for having cocaine in her system at the time too. The star pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without insurance, and driving whilst disqualified.

The former model was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence. Katie will also have to do 100 hours of unpaid community service too. Her driving ban remains in place, too.

Following sentencing, Sussex Police said Katie was “extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars”. They also said that she “could have killed someone”.

Sussex Police had 28 days to decide whether they were going to appeal Katie’s sentencing. They said they were “assessing their options” at the time.

Sussex Police’s “disappointment”

Katie appeared on GMB to discuss the sentencing last week

Meanwhile, James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex Police, released a statement slamming Katie in December.

“Price is extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars,” he said at the time.

“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family.”

Sussex Police learned the “disappointing” news that they wouldn’t be able to appeal Katie’s sentence last night (Sunday, January 9). They subsequently released a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Following a detailed review by Sussex Police, it was concluded that there are no legal grounds for Sussex Police to appeal the sentence imposed.”

In addition, they said: “This is disappointing. We remain absolutely committed to pursuing and preventing irresponsible driving behaviour which puts the safety of everyone on our roads at risk.”

What else has Katie Price been up to?

Police said Katie was "extremely lucky" not to spend Christmas in prison

However, this isn’t the first time Katie has been in the news this week.

Just yesterday (Sunday, January 9), Katie was involved in a spat (albeit a one-sided one) with Emily Andre. Emily is the wife of Katie’s ex, Peter Andre.

In a now-deleted rant at the 32-year-old doctor, Katie said she was a “disgusting person”.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.