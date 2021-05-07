Katie Price has left fans divided after proudly flaunting her huge engagement ring from fiancé Carl Woods.

The happy couple got engaged on holiday in Turkey within months of dating, but only revealed the news last month.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 6), Katie took the opportunity to flash her huge diamond ring.

Katie shows off her ring

In her latest post, the mum-of-five proudly held out her finger to show off the ring.

She commented: “I just love my ring… it’s gorgeous.”

In addition, Katie, 42, captioned the post: “Just in love with @carljwoods and more this gorgeous ring.”

But while most were quick to gush over the flashy accessory, others accused the star of showing off.

One said: “Really there is so much sadness in the world and death around the world and you’re flashing yet another engagement ring. Get your priorities correct who gives a damn?”

A second wrote: “Lovely. Congratulations… but she’s had many engagement rings before.”

Katie Price showed off her engagement ring from fiancé Carl Woods (SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, a third posted: “Why would you want something that big though?”

Another stated: “Here she goes again! Can’t help herself as if she’s never been engaged before.”

However, some followers chose to defend Katie over the post.

Why shouldn’t she be happy she’s just got engaged?

One shared: “Why shouldn’t she be happy she’s just got engaged – bore off!”

Another said: “Congratulations to you both. It’s nice to see you happy you deserve this.”

“I struggle to get my other half to buy Chinese food! Congratulations,” a third joked, while one added: “If you don’t have anything nice to say don’t comment!”

ED! has contacted Katie’s rep for comment.

Katie insists Carl is the one (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie and Carl open up on their engagement

Meanwhile, it comes days after the Katie and Carl discussed their engagement on Good Morning Britain.

On the show, the pair joined hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray in the studio.

Opening up, Katie said: “I know so many people out there are like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard this before.’

“Yeah, because I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

Furthermore, Carl insisted Katie has “changed” for the better.

He added: “From when I first met her to now, I can see a massive change in her. When I first met her I felt like she was quite fragile still.”

