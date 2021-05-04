Katie Price was defended by GMB viewers after appearing on the show alongside her new fiancé Carl Woods.

The happy couple joined hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray on the programme earlier today (May 4) after announcing their engagement.

Carl, 32, popped the question to Katie, 42, last month, marking her eighth engagement.

Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Katie Price say?

During the interview, the pair appeared completely loved up.

Ahead of the chat, Adil said: “This time, it’s for real! Katie Price claims it’s definitely love with eighth time fiancé Carl Woods after just 10 months. So what’s different this time?”

Susanna added: “Look, whatever you say about Katie Price you can’t deny that she’s an eternal romantic.”

She keeps going and says this is the one – apparently

Adil responded: “Exactly! She keeps going. Eight engagements she’s had? And she keeps going and says this is the one – apparently.”

However, he went on to praise “smart” Katie and recalled one meeting with the star.

He said: “I did an episode of Room 101 with her, and she really impressed me. She’s a really impressive person.”

Later on, Katie and Carl joined the presenters in the studio.

Speaking about their engagement, the reality star said: “I know so many people out there are like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard this before.’

The couple joined Adil Ray and Susanna Reid on the show (Credit: ITV)

“Yeah, because I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

Furthermore, she added: “Now I’m a different person. I’ve met him, he’s strict, keeps me in line.”

Meanwhile, Carl insisted Katie has “changed” for the better.

Read more: Katie Price rages at fiancé Carl Woods over his ‘disgusting’ personal hygiene habit

He continued: “From when I first met her to now, I can see a massive change in her. When I first met her I felt like she was quite fragile still.”

The pair later explained they were “trying” for a baby.

Carl commented: “I’d love children of my own. Before this I swore blind I’d never date a girl that had kids. I jumped in with five.”

RE: Katie Price. Can we stop policing women's relationships and decisions please… #gmb — Rebecca Dundon (@Rebeccadundon1) May 4, 2021

How did GMB viewers react?

However, some viewers were unimpressed with Adil’s remarks ahead of the chat.

On Twitter, one said: “RE: Katie Price. Can we stop policing women’s relationships and decisions please… #GMB.”

In addition, a second wrote: “@GMB how annoying and insensitive is Adil Ray? I really do not like him on GMB!”

Read more: Katie Price wants wedding this year so terminally ill mum Amy ‘can attend’

Meanwhile, others were delighted to see Katie looking settled.

“They seem very happy together and I wish them all the best,” one commented.

Another added: “Always loved Katie Price and delighted you’ve found happiness again.”

This is believed to be Katie’s eighth engagement, and it will be her fourth marriage.

Agreeing with Adil, one viewer shared: “Wonder who fiancé number 9 will be… Another ring to add to the collection!”

ED! has contacted GMB for comment.

