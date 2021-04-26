Katie Price wants her wedding to fiancé Carl Woods to take place this year so her terminally ill mum Amy can attend the ceremony.

The 42-year-old mum-of-five recently said yes to Carl after months of speculation.

And now she’s intent on tying the knot this year so 64-year-old Amy can be in attendance.

What will happen to mum Amy at the wedding of Katie Price?

Amy suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and only has “32 per cent lung capacity”.

Katie recently revealed that because she doesn’t have long left, she wants to make the most of her time with her.

And that means getting married this year so Amy can be there.

Katie told OK! Magazine: “Yes, absolutely, I want my mum well enough to be able to attend the wedding.

“Time is precious. Also, I want my mum to be able to rest easy knowing I’ve finally found someone I’m happy with.”

Katie also said recently: “It’s horrible to see my mum go through it because she’s so active, it’s cruel.”

An emotional visit

Last week, Katie and 18-year-old son Harvey visited Amy at her home.

Documenting the visit on her YouTube channel, Katie and Harvey had to sit outside in the garden in order to be socially distanced from Amy.

Swapping presents in a delayed Christmas, Amy was forced to sit alone in her conservatory.

And, because he couldn’t hug his nan, Harvey became distressed and shed some tears.

Look out for ‘an entrance and a half’

Katie also disclosed to OK! Magazine that she’s planning something special for the wedding.

She said it won’t be a “bog-standard” affair and she wants something you can’t Google.

Katie also teased an “entrance and a half”.

As for guests, the three-times-married star will invite only close family and friends.