Katie Price furiously shouted at Carl Woods after he left her bath tub in a right state.

The former glamour model, 42, lashed out at her fiancé Carl, 32, when he left her bath full of hair.

The white bath tub was covered in beard clippings and a used razor.

Katie Price and Carl Woods have been together almost a year now (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Katie Price say about Carl Woods?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie blasted: “Carl, are you for real? You said you ran me a bath, it’s full of hair and I’ve emptied it.

“And it’s absolute swamped with your hair so you definitely have shaved!”

Carl could be heard chuckling in the background.

Katie shared footage from the hairy scene (Credit: Instagram)

The star was furious

Katie continued: “That’s so unfair, you would have made me get in that – it’s disgusting. It’s not funny.”

She went on to rinse the bath tub clean, saying: “Yeah, washing his hair out. Cheeky [bleep].”

It’s disgusting, I’m not getting in that. Why would you do that to me?

Finally she enjoyed a bath with her own brand of bath bombs.

Carl later argued: “It’s only a little bit of hair.”

To which Katie hit back with: “It’s disgusting, I’m not getting in that. Why would you do that to me?”

Carl and Katie are officially engaged

The lover’s tiff comes a month after it was confirmed the couple are engaged.

This is believed to be the eighth engagement for Katie and it will be her fourth marriage.

Meanwhile it is reported to be the first engagement for former Love Island star Carl.

Carl and Katie met in the first national lockdown last year.

Set up by friends, they say they’ve never spent a day apart since first meeting.

They now live together, and Carl is helping Katie spruce up her “mucky mansion”.

Katie says Carl is the one (Credit: SplashNews)

Although they’ve been together for less than a year, their relationship has already faced many challenges.

Katie broke both of her feet while they went out to Turkey to get his and hers matching veneers.

Carl was her personal caregiver for months. And he broke his own hand in March following a freak accident.

But the pair vow they’ve found “the one” in each other.



Katie even told OK! magazine that she “loves” being bankrupt as Carl clearly isn’t in it for the money.

She said: “I’ve been sucked dry in the past. I was mentally abused and broken by everyone.”

Before adding: “It has been a secret security to me that Carl is not with me for any money I have, as I don’t have millions in the bank.”

