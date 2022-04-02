Katie Price has reportedly been accused of cheating on Carl Woods with a second man following their split.

The couple recently called off their engagement after dating for almost two years.

According to tabloid reports, Carl was the one to end the relationship as he didn’t trust Katie.

Carl Woods has reportedly accused Katie Price of cheating with a second man (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price and Carl Woods drama continues

Now, former Love Island star Carl has reportedly accused Katie of cheating with a SECOND man.

A source told The Sun: “Carl was furious and was accusing Katie of all kinds of things.

“He was ranting about loyalty and saying he’d found out exactly how she was hiding the messages from him.”

It comes days after the publication claimed that Carl “lashed out” at Katie over text.

“Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man,” an insider told the outlet this week.

“He lashed out in a series of texts and accused her of lying to him and using her pals to hide the phone number of the man he thinks she’s been seeing.”

Carl is reportedly ‘furious’ with Katie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie splits from fiancé

Several sources close to Katie and Carl have said they’ve called time on their relationship.

An insider reportedly said: “Katie and Carl have decided to split up.

“It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.

“It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it.”

Meanwhile, Katie has since been spotted without her engagement ring on Instagram.

ED! has contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives for comment on this story.

