Katie Price shares adorable Instagram pic of son Harvey ‘helping’ her terminally ill mum

Katie Price left her Instagram followers gushing today as she shared a sweet moment between her son Harvey and her mum Amy.

The mum-of-five enjoyed a day out with Harvey, 19, and her terminally ill mum Amy.

Amy has an incurable lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

On Thursday, Katie posted a snap of her mum and Harvey on a walk in the sunshine.

In the photo, Amy is seen holding an oxygen tank while gazing lovingly at her grandson, Harvey.

Meanwhile, Harvey is looking at the camera as he holds onto his nan’s hand.

Harvey was praised by Katie’s fans for looking after his nan (Credit: YouTube)

In the caption, Katie gushed: “I love this picture today out walking and Harvey looking after his Nan.”

Fans loved the family picture, with many praising Harvey for looking after Amy.

One commented: “What a beautiful gentleman you are Harvey, proud of you for looking after Nanny.”

Another said: “What a beautiful man and grandson he is.”

A third wrote: “Absolutely love this photo, this has to be framed.”

Amy has an incurable lung condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another person added: “They have such a very special bond – so precious.”

Katie and Amy have previously opened up about her lung condition.

Amy was diagnosed in 2017 and was told by doctors that could have three to five years to live.

In her book Harvey and Me, Katie admitted about her mum’s illness: “I’ve accepted it now because I have to.

“She has an incurable disease and that’s just the reality of it.

“I know it sounds awful, but once we knew the prognosis, I even spoke to my mum about her funeral and what she wants for it.”

Meanwhile, Amy previously made a comment about her funeral.

She said on The Jeremy Vine Show in 2019: “I want my funeral to be a good one, because I will be there.”

