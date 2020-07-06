Katie Price addresses claims she gifted daughter Princess rude chocolates for her 13th birthday

Reality star Katie Price has addressed claims she gifted daughter Princess inappropriate chocolates for her 13th birthday.

It comes after Princess shared a snap of the chocolate treats emblazoned with rude words on Instagram.

The chocolates appeared to be a twist on well-known brands, which had been turned into swear words.

I did not gift these to my daughter for her birthday. They were gifted to me and are of adult content. To all parents of teenagers with social media, take heed as even when you’re watching them, they will do something like this. Princess has been told off and now understands. https://t.co/WcfXWMWXvG — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 6, 2020

What did Katie say?

Katie, 42, took to Twitter to clear up the misunderstanding, telling fans: "I did not gift these to my daughter for her birthday.

"They were gifted to me and are of adult content. To all parents of teenagers with social media, take heed as even when you’re watching them, they will do something like this. Princess has been told off and now understands."

Fans were quick to comment their thoughts, with one writing: "We know you’re a good parent, Katie x."

A second sympathised for Katie, saying: "True.. no matter how much we monitor them they will always do things we wont/ don't no about. We've all done it growing up in one way or another."

Princess shared a snap of the chocolates on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Birthday surprises

Katie and ex husband Peter Andre previously allowed Princess to join Instagram for her 13th birthday.

She marked the milestone moment by sharing a sweet photo of herself and one of Katie's dogs.

She wrote: "I’m now 13 and finally allowed my Instagram account! Yay."

And the surprises didn't end there, with Katie also gifting the teenager an adorable pet puppy.

Katie says the rude chocolates were a gift to her (Credit: Splash)

The former glamour model documented the gift exchange on her YouTube channel, where she explained that the new puppy was to replace Princess' dog that got run over four months prior.

She told the cameras: "Her dog died basically, about four months ago. It got run over. She was obsessed with her dog.

"So now you have a new dog to be obsessed with."

She then reassured viewers that she had purchased the puppy from a "family run business".

Katie gifted her daughter a puppy for her birthday (Credit: YouTube)

She said: "You get to see the mum. And I think it is really important to know that puppies may look cute but they are forever."

However, Princess' celebrations didn't exactly go to plan on the day after brother Harvey was taken to hospital for "urgent medical care."

The mum-of-five later took to her YouTube channel to explain what had happened.

She said during Princess' birthday, Harvey began to feel unwell.

The ambulance arrived and feared there was something wrong with his chest.

At hospital she says they diagnosed him as fighting off a chest infection.

She explained: "Just for safety they took him to hospital and had chest X-rays and all of that, and they think he's just got a chest infection coming. But luckily he's home now, I'm glad he's home."

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome and is autistic.

