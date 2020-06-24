Peter Andre makes surprise appearance in Katie Price's latest YouTube video

Former glamour model Katie Price has been berated by her fans for buying a pet puppy, after sharing a video that featured her ex Peter Andre!

The mum-of-five surprised daughter Princess, 12, with the pooch - just in time for her 13th birthday.

Katie explained how she had asked Princess' dad Peter Andre, 47, for a day with her daughter.

She then surprised Princess by arriving at an estate in Liverpool where they were shown several puppies.

Princess Andre was surprised by her choice of a puppy for her upcoming birthday (Image credit: Katie Price YouTube Channel)

Read more: Katie Price enjoys banter with ex-husband Peter Andre

As Katie shared their big mummy-daughter day out to YouTube, not all of her viewers were best pleased with the surprise.

"Why not get a rescue dog?"

Some wished Katie had adopted a dog from an animal shelter or unwanted home - rather than from a breeder.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague 'heartbroken' as new puppy dies after six days

One viewer asked: "Why not get a rescue dog?"

Other users were concerned that the dog breeding facility apparently had many puppies on offer.

Some speculated incorrectly that it could be a 'puppy farm'.

Another said: "Please adopt don’t shop."

A second user commented: "Did you see the parents?"

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in pretty mini dress

However, other fans rushed to defend Katie, and some said they felt it was a wonderful gift for her daughter.

Princess fell in love with the mottled pup (Image credit: Katie Price YouTube Channel)

One viewer claimed: "She was over the moon. Well done, Mummy x."

"What a beautiful surprise"

Another user wrote: "Awwww Katie what a beautiful surprise, just seeing Princess face was beautiful. She is such a gorgeous loving beautiful girl.

"Happy puppy day Princess."

Read more: Katie Price admits son Junior is embarrassed to have friends over

And a third posted: "Getting a puppy would be the best present."

Princess decided to choose the mottled coloured puppy and FaceTimed dad Peter with the good news.

Peter congratulated his ex-wife Katie on her gift saying: "Good on you, Mum."

An excited Princess shared her exciting news with dad Peter Andre (Image credit: Katie Price YouTube Channel)

Katie even explained in the video that the new puppy was to replace Princess' dog that got run over four months prior.

She told the cameras: "Her dog died basically, about four months ago.

"It got run other. She was obsessed with her dog.

"So now you have a new dog to be obsessed with."

She then reassured viewers that she had purchased the puppy from a "family run business".

She said: "You get to see the mum. And I think it is really important to know that puppies may look cute but they are forever."

What do you think of Katie buying a puppy? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.