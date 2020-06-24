The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 24th June 2020
News

Peter Andre makes surprise appearance in Katie Price's latest YouTube video

He congratulated daughter Princess on her new puppy

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: Katie Price, Peter Andre, Princess Andre

Former glamour model Katie Price has been berated by her fans for buying a pet puppy, after sharing a video that featured her ex Peter Andre!

The mum-of-five surprised daughter Princess, 12, with the pooch - just in time for her 13th birthday.

Katie explained how she had asked Princess' dad Peter Andre, 47, for a day with her daughter.

She then surprised Princess by arriving at an estate in Liverpool where they were shown several puppies.

Princess Andre was surprised by her choice of a puppy for her upcoming birthday (Image credit: Katie Price YouTube Channel)

Read more: Katie Price enjoys banter with ex-husband Peter Andre

As Katie shared their big mummy-daughter day out to YouTube, not all of her viewers were best pleased with the surprise.

"Why not get a rescue dog?"

Some wished Katie had adopted a dog from an animal shelter or unwanted home - rather than from a breeder.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague 'heartbroken' as new puppy dies after six days

One viewer asked: "Why not get a rescue dog?"

Other users were concerned that the dog breeding facility apparently had many puppies on offer.

Some speculated incorrectly that it could be a 'puppy farm'.

Another said: "Please adopt don’t shop."

A second user commented: "Did you see the parents?"

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in pretty mini dress

However, other fans rushed to defend Katie, and some said they felt it was a wonderful gift for her daughter.

Princess fell in love with the mottled pup (Image credit: Katie Price YouTube Channel)

One viewer claimed: "She was over the moon. Well done, Mummy x."

"What a beautiful surprise"

Another user wrote: "Awwww Katie what a beautiful surprise, just seeing Princess face was beautiful. She is such a gorgeous loving beautiful girl.

"Happy puppy day Princess."

Read more: Katie Price admits son Junior is embarrassed to have friends over

And a third posted: "Getting a puppy would be the best present."

Princess decided to choose the mottled coloured puppy and FaceTimed dad Peter with the good news.

Peter congratulated his ex-wife Katie on her gift saying: "Good on you, Mum."

An excited Princess shared her exciting news with dad Peter Andre (Image credit: Katie Price YouTube Channel)

Katie even explained in the video that the new puppy was to replace Princess' dog that got run over four months prior.

She told the cameras: "Her dog died basically, about four months ago.

"It got run other. She was obsessed with her dog.

"So now you have a new dog to be obsessed with."

She then reassured viewers that she had purchased the puppy from a "family run business".

She said: "You get to see the mum. And I think it is really important to know that puppies may look cute but they are forever."

What do you think of Katie buying a puppy? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix

Related Topics

Katie Price Peter Andre Princess Andre

Trending Articles

 Gemma Collins stuns fans as she shows off weight loss in mini dress
Kate Garraway ‘finds fresh hope’ in fan’s story about man’s incredible survival story
Alex Murphy 'devastated' after Dancing on Ice axe - despite 2020 win with Joe Swash
Katie Price reveals 'embarrassed' Junior refuses to bring friends over
Holly and Phil clarify Alice Beer’s lockdown comments after This Morning viewers complain
Expert reveals how to stop your face mask from steaming up your glasses