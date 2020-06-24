Peter Andre makes surprise appearance in Katie Price's latest YouTube video

Former glamour model Katie Price has been berated by her fans for buying a pet puppy, after sharing a video that featured her ex Peter Andre!
The mum-of-five surprised daughter Princess, 12, with the pooch - just in time for her 13th birthday.
Katie explained how she had asked Princess' dad Peter Andre, 47, for a day with her daughter.
She then surprised Princess by arriving at an estate in Liverpool where they were shown several puppies.
Read more: Katie Price enjoys banter with ex-husband Peter Andre
As Katie shared their big mummy-daughter day out to YouTube, not all of her viewers were best pleased with the surprise.
"Why not get a rescue dog?"
Some wished Katie had adopted a dog from an animal shelter or unwanted home - rather than from a breeder.
Read more: Molly-Mae Hague 'heartbroken' as new puppy dies after six days
One viewer asked: "Why not get a rescue dog?"
Other users were concerned that the dog breeding facility apparently had many puppies on offer.
Some speculated incorrectly that it could be a 'puppy farm'.
Another said: "Please adopt don’t shop."
A second user commented: "Did you see the parents?"
Read more: Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in pretty mini dress
However, other fans rushed to defend Katie, and some said they felt it was a wonderful gift for her daughter.
One viewer claimed: "She was over the moon. Well done, Mummy x."
"What a beautiful surprise"
Another user wrote: "Awwww Katie what a beautiful surprise, just seeing Princess face was beautiful. She is such a gorgeous loving beautiful girl.
"Happy puppy day Princess."
Read more: Katie Price admits son Junior is embarrassed to have friends over
And a third posted: "Getting a puppy would be the best present."
Princess decided to choose the mottled coloured puppy and FaceTimed dad Peter with the good news.
Peter congratulated his ex-wife Katie on her gift saying: "Good on you, Mum."
Katie even explained in the video that the new puppy was to replace Princess' dog that got run over four months prior.
She told the cameras: "Her dog died basically, about four months ago.
"It got run other. She was obsessed with her dog.
"So now you have a new dog to be obsessed with."
She then reassured viewers that she had purchased the puppy from a "family run business".
She said: "You get to see the mum. And I think it is really important to know that puppies may look cute but they are forever."
What do you think of Katie buying a puppy? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.