Katie Price’s daughter Princess 'finally allowed’ Instagram account on 13th birthday

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess has been allowed an Instagram account on her 13th birthday.

The teenager turned 13 today (June 29) and marked the occasion by sharing her first ever post on the social media site.

Princess told her followers she is "finally allowed my Instagram account".

At the time of writing, the little girl has already racked up over 37,000 followers.

She posted a photo of herself and one of Katie's dogs.

Princess wrote: "I’m now 13 and finally allowed my Instagram account! Yay."

Earlier today, both Katie and Peter paid tribute to their daughter.

Katie posted a video showing a collage of pictures of herself and her little girl.

The mum-of-five wrote: "Happy Birthday to my absolute world Princess.

"My first baby girl turning a teenager. She literally is me in EVERYWAY. Words are not enough to describe how much I love you!"

Katie added: "⁣She is now 13 and has been dying to have her own Instagram account so here it is @officialprincess_andre."

I’m now 13 and finally allowed my Instagram account!

Meanwhile, Peter also shared a collage of images and described Princess as "beautiful, kind, considerate" and "moody".

What did he say?

He wrote: "To my beautiful, kind, considerate, moody, helpful, tantrum throwing, loving, selfless, moody (did I mention that?) teenage daughter.

"Happy 13th birthday. Love you so very much. Your an amazing daughter, the best.

"A great sister and all round good girl... BUT, god help me."

Earlier today, Katie's 18-year-old son Harvey was taken to hospital after becoming ill as the family celebrated Princess' birthday.

A rep for Katie told The Sun Online: "Harvey has been taken to a local hospital for tests.

"He wasn't feeling well yesterday and today has presented symptoms that require urgent medical attention.

"Katie recognised the signs and knew when to call an ambulance."

Harvey was taken to hospital after becoming ill (Credit: YouTube)

The rep added that Harvey is expected to be discharged later today.

Harvey has autism, Prader- Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

Meanwhile, Katie and Peter also share son Junior, who recently turned 15.

Katie also shares Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with ex Kieran Hayler while Peter has Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with his wife Emily MacDonagh.

