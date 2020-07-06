Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch praised by fans for social distancing during reunion

Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have been praised by followers for adhering to social distancing guidelines during their reunion.

The pair - who formed a friendship over their love of cleaning - met up for the first time in months for a fun playdate with their sons Rex and Ronnie yesterday (June 5).

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Loose Women star and the cleanfluencer shared identical photos, which showed them sitting at least one metre apart in Stacey's garden.

They captioned their photos: "It’s been far too long. We love you all."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with some praising the pair for following social distancing measures.

One wrote: "So glad to see you've promoted social distancing! Instagram is full of celebrities not following the rules. So glad your both showing everyone how it should be done."

Another said: "Thank you for social distancing! So many people aren’t 💔 ."

The pair were joined by their adorable sons Rex and Ronnie (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey and Sophie enjoyed a walk in the woods (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

While others were just glad to see the two back together again, with one saying: "Absolutely stunning girls! Hope you had a lovely day together!"

A second added: "Omg love this so much ! My two fav insta girls 😍 So good to see you are back together 😌 ."

Mrs Hinch - whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe - surprised her pal with gifts after taking her one-year-old son to Stacey's for the day.

She brought a box of pink cleaning goodies for the TV star - which Stacey admired from a distance.

Mrs Hinch showered Stacey with cleaning gifts (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The presenter documented the day on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

According to new government rules, two households of any size can now meet inside in England.

No more than two households should meet at any one time, and a one metre plus distance should be followed.

Stacey and Mrs Hinch's friendship

Fans were thrilled when Stacey revealed her friendship with cleaning influencer Sophie.

Earlier this year, the pair were forced to hit back at online trolls who accused Stacey of "copying" her pal on Instagram.

Hitting back, the mum-of-three wrote: "When they try to pit you against each other but there’s no gaps here for your cruel wedges.

"#friendsbeforebellends #taptotidy #hinching Women supporting women is what it’s all about. Happy Sunday everyone."

Dealing with trolls

Stacey is no stranger to negative comments online.

Last week, the TV star decided to take a break from social media after receiving "nasty" comments from trolls.

The mum-of-three has dealt with trolls in the past (Credit: Splash)

The mum-of-three said on her Instagram Stories: "Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain.

"I always do my best to ignore nastyness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.

"I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it's not so easy to ignore and the nastyness gets in.

"All part of being human I suppose."

