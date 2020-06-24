The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 24th June 2020
Kate Garraway ‘offered fresh hope’ in fan’s story about man’s incredible survival story

Her husband Derek Draper is currently still in hospital

By Rebecca Calderwood
TV's Kate Garraway has been offered hope in the incredible story of a man who nearly died on Everest as her husband Derek Draper remains critically ill in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, was alerted to Lincoln Hall's near-death experience on Twitter.

Lincoln was previously left fighting for his life on Everest with no oxygen or protective clothing back in May 2006.

Read more: GMB host Piers Morgan shares sweet 10th wedding anniversary message to wife Celia

Following his disappearance, a group of climbers came across him sitting up and frostbitten, where he had came back to life after stages of unconsciousness.

Sadly, the Australian mountaineer, 56, died in 2012 when he lost his battle to cancer mesothelioma.

His incredible survival story was brought to the attention of Kate on Twitter.

The post read: "@kategarraway... keep going with the messages, he is hanging on, for a reason, for you, the kids, he has to come back to you all and he will.

Kate has found hope in Lincoln's incredible story (Credit: Splash)

"Try to watch the YouTube clip about Lincoln Hall, he explains about the stages of unconsciousness that he came back from. Big hugs xxx."

The touching message clearly resonated with Kate, who responded: "Thanks - will do xxx."

Derek's ongoing health battle

Kate's husband Derek is still in hospital after battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The presenter previously explained that Derek was now free of the killer virus.

Kate has been looking after Darcey and Billy while Derek remains in hospital (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Dr Hilary warns of 'inevitable' second wave of coronavirus, says NHS doctors are 'very worried'

However, it has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he would fully recover.

She shared a lengthy Father's Day message to the dad-of-two over the weekend.

Kate admitted it's been "tough" not having Derek with her and their children, but she's remaining hopeful he'll recover.

She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s [sic] out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have my Dad 'Trinity'.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ - thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there - no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another - this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world - let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

"That's my Dad Gordon, Derek’s dad Ken and of course Derek himself (officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy)."

The TV star continued: "All three of them never happier than when they are with their children.

"I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that."

She later went on to thank fans for their "kind messages of support".

