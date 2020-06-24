Kate Garraway ‘offered fresh hope’ in fan’s story about man’s incredible survival story

TV's Kate Garraway has been offered hope in the incredible story of a man who nearly died on Everest as her husband Derek Draper remains critically ill in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, was alerted to Lincoln Hall's near-death experience on Twitter.

Lincoln was previously left fighting for his life on Everest with no oxygen or protective clothing back in May 2006.

Thanks - will do xxx https://t.co/bKU7MOx4Xc — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) June 23, 2020

Read more: GMB host Piers Morgan shares sweet 10th wedding anniversary message to wife Celia

Following his disappearance, a group of climbers came across him sitting up and frostbitten, where he had came back to life after stages of unconsciousness.

Sadly, the Australian mountaineer, 56, died in 2012 when he lost his battle to cancer mesothelioma.

His incredible survival story was brought to the attention of Kate on Twitter.

The post read: "@kategarraway... keep going with the messages, he is hanging on, for a reason, for you, the kids, he has to come back to you all and he will.

Kate has found hope in Lincoln's incredible story (Credit: Splash)

"Try to watch the YouTube clip about Lincoln Hall, he explains about the stages of unconsciousness that he came back from. Big hugs xxx."

The touching message clearly resonated with Kate, who responded: "Thanks - will do xxx."

Derek's ongoing health battle

Kate's husband Derek is still in hospital after battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The presenter previously explained that Derek was now free of the killer virus.

Kate has been looking after Darcey and Billy while Derek remains in hospital (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Dr Hilary warns of 'inevitable' second wave of coronavirus, says NHS doctors are 'very worried'

However, it has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he would fully recover.

She shared a lengthy Father's Day message to the dad-of-two over the weekend.

Kate admitted it's been "tough" not having Derek with her and their children, but she's remaining hopeful he'll recover.

She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s [sic] out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have my Dad 'Trinity'.

"That's my Dad Gordon, Derek’s dad Ken and of course Derek himself (officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy)."

The TV star continued: "All three of them never happier than when they are with their children.

"I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that."

She later went on to thank fans for their "kind messages of support".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.