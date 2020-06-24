Dr Hilary warns of 'inevitable' second wave of coronavirus, says NHS doctors are 'very worried'

GMB's Dr Hilary has warned of an "inevitable" second wave of coronavirus.

The GP, 67, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that NHS doctors are "very worried" about another outbreak.

Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the doctor aired his concerns.

He said: "The virus will be around for a while.

"If you ask a doctor or a nurse in critical care, not only are they exhausted, but they are really worried about it.

"They are preparing for a second spike right now because inevitably it's going to happen, we are seeing a plateau now, but that plateau could easily increase."

Piers Morgan agreed with Dr Hilary's coronavirus claims (Image credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary's coronavirus comments are in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to relax social distancing rules.

However, the GMB doctor argued that despite Boris' plans to 'scrap' the two-metre rule - he still believes this distance is essential.

"Two metres if you possibly can"

He explained: "It is two metres if you possibly can. But if you absolutely can’t, then you still need mitigation. You still need the hand hygiene, you still need the social distancing, you still need the face coverings and the masks."

He went on to add that the public must understand that coronavirus is a highly transmittable disease.

Dr Hilary says coronavirus is still highly transmittable (Credit: ITV)

The doctor continued: "Control of the virus is not dependent on the guidance, it's dependant on the public understanding how the virus works, how it transmits and how it kills people.

"And it will go on killing people until everybody realises that this is a highly transmittable virus which is going to be with us for some considerable time."

"This is a highly transmittable virus"

Piers appeared to agree with Dr Hilary's coronavirus concerns. He also cast doubt on Boris' 'Independence Day' reopening plans on July 4.

The GMB host said: "I would urge people to be very cautious, I think this July 4 thing is a Saturday night at the start of July.

Piers says he hopes the public don't treat lockdown easing as one big party (Credit: ITV)

"The weather is bound to be pretty good, and you’re basically telling the country 'out you go, everything’s open for business'.

"I understand why the businesses are going to be so desperate to do it.

"But I would just urge people, don’t treat this like some great "Woohoo". Because that will be the way that we trigger a second wave."

