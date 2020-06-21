Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek on Father's Day

TV's Kate Garraway has paid tribute to her husband Derek Draper and her dad on Father's Day.

Derek is still in hospital after battling coronavirus in intensive care.

Kate admitted it's been "tough" not having Derek with her and their children on Father's Day but she's remaining hopeful he'll recover.

What did she say?

Kate shared a collage of photos of Derek with their kids, her own dad and Derek's father.

She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there.

"A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have my Dad 'Trinity'.

"That's my Dad Gordon, Derek’s dad Ken and of course Derek himself (officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy)."

Kate admitted it's been "tough" not having Derek with her and their children on Father's Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: "All three of them never happier than when they are with their children.

"I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that.

A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude.

"But the love is there - no separation can change that. Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago.

"Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time.

"They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings.

Derek is still in hospital after battling coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead.

"Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now.

Kate remains hopeful

"BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may.

"Hope - because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him.

"And, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover."

Kate and Derek with their two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She concluded: "After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another.

"This ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good.

"This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world - let’s seek out the joy!"

