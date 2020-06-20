Kate Garraway breaks social media silence to send sweet message to Eamonn Holmes

Kate Garraway has broken her social media silence to send a message to Eamonn Holmes.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's husband Derek Draper is still in hospital after battling coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Eamonn celebrated his daughter Rebecca's birthday and Kate posted a message.

Kate Garraway sent a message to Eamonn on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The This Morning host, 60, took to Instagram to treat fans to a stunning snap of the 29-year-old.

The photo shows the proud dad standing close to Rebecca as they both smile for the camera.

What did Eamonn say?

He wrote: "Many Happy Returns Darlin.

"It was a very special day when Becca my daughter came into the world and every time I'm with her continues to be special."

Kate commented a string of heart emojis on the post.

Kate has only been on social media to give updates on her husband Derek.

Derek, 52, has been in intensive care since March after being struck down with coronavirus.

Mum-of-two Kate explained that Derek was now free of the killer virus.

He just said to me, 'I love you, I have to leave you'.

However, it has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he would recover.

Earlier this month, Kate gave her first full interview since Derek was taken into hospital.

PR man Derek was admitted to ICU in a London hospital and later put into an induced coma in a bid to help him fight the disease.

Derek has been in intensive care since March after being struck down with coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Recalling her last phone call with Derek, Kate said on GMB: "He just said to me, 'I love you, I have to leave you'. I said, 'it's only for three or four days and you're going to fine.'

"He said to me, 'You have saved my life, I don't just mean now, I mean marrying me and the children'. I said, 'I love you' and then he was gone and that was it."

