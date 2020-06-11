Kate Garraway is ‘hoping for a miracle’ amid husband Derek Draper's health battle

TV's Susanna Reid has revealed her Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway is "hoping for a miracle" as her husband remains in hospital.

The media personality's husband Derek Draper is currently fighting for his life while in a coma after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Susanna Reid revealed Kate Garraway is 'hoping for a miracle' amid her husband's health battle (Credit: ITV)

Following her emotional interview on the ITV show last week, co-host Susanna admitted watching her struggle has been "heartbreaking".

The 49-year-old presenter wrote in her Daily Mail column: "Watching my friend Kate Garraway describing her husband Derek Draper’s condition on Good Morning Britain was heartbreaking.

Kate is hoping for a miracle

"She has such strength even to be able to put into words what she and their children are going through.

"Derek... has been in intensive care for almost three months after contracting Covid-19 in March.

"Kate is hoping for a miracle in his recovery and for him to break through...

Derek remains in a coma (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Where is Piers Morgan? Why is he not on GMB today?

"Derek is a strong, clever, insightful man devoted to his gorgeous wife and children."

Kate, 53, and her children Darcey and Billy remain at home as her 52-year-old husband continues his ongoing battle in hospital.

Kate's emotional TV moment

The TV star broke her silence during an emotional interview on GMB last week.

Mum-of-two Kate explained that Derek was now free of the killer virus. But it has has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he would recover.

The TV star broke her silence on GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ben Shephard left red-faced after Susanna Reid flirts up a storm on GMB

Opening up to hosts Ben Shephard and Ranveer Singh, she said: "He's now COVID-free, the fight of the virus has been won.

"But it's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that.

"It is an absolute miracle that he's still here."

Kate then spoke of the final words she exchanged with her husband of 15 years before he was placed in an induced coma.

Kate has been supported by her ITV co-stars Piers and Susanna (Credit: Splash)

While earlier this week, Susanna and co-host Piers Morgan took a few moments to reflect on Kate's turmoil on the morning show.

On Friday, April 3, Kate Garraway's rep confirmed her husband was in intensive care, after suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

The couple, who married in 2005, previously scrapped their planned marriage renewal due to the pandemic.

Kate's rep revealed: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.