Kate Garraway is in “terrible limbo” as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital, Piers Morgan has said.

GMB host Piers, 55, revealed that Kate and Derek had “never been happier” before he contracted coronavirus in March last year.

Even though Derek is now free of the virus, his body is trying to recover from the after-effects and Piers said there’s a chance Derek “may never recover”.

Kate and Derek in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers say about Kate Garraway and her husband?

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, Piers said he remembers when Derek, 53, was taken to hospital with COVID-19.

He said that it was his birthday and all who knew Kate and Derek expected and hoped he would make a quick recovery.

Read more: Kate Garraway husband update: Star says I’m A Celebrity ‘prepared’ her to cope with his health battle

However, now COVID-free but his body ravaged by the virus, Derek is still in a coma.

Saying that there’s a chance he “may never recover”, Piers said Kate is in a “terrible limbo”.

Kate had ‘never been happier’ before Derek was taken to hospital (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

“Never seen Kate and Derek happier”

Piers revealed he last saw them at his annual Christmas party in 2019.

Kate had recently finished her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

I’ve never seen them happier, they were going to review their wedding vows.

“I’ve never seen them happier, they were going to review their wedding vows. Then that happened,” Piers said.

“Kate went from being on top of the world to being at the bottom of the world. My heart breaks for her. And it carries on breaking for her. It’s a nightmare for her.”

Lorraine praised Kate (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine say about Kate?

Last week, her friend and ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly praised Kate for her courage.

She told OK! magazine: “I don’t know how she does it. We’ve known each other for years and I’ve always really liked her because, obviously, she’s lovely but she is also a steel magnolia.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits it’s ‘really difficult’ to accept the news they don’t know how much Derek can recover

“She’s been incredible. She says she’s not doing anything anyone else wouldn’t do but I’m not so sure about that.”

Lorraine also said that she understood that Kate has to keep going because of her two children.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.