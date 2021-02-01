Kate Garraway has revealed it’s been “really difficult” for her family to accept the news they just don’t know how much husband Derek Draper can recover.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate is mum to kids Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, with Derek.

Last week she revealed she was struggling with life as a single parent.

Now Kate has opened up about the impact that not really knowing what Derek’s prognosis is has had on her young family.

GMB host Kate Garraway has said it’s difficult to accept the news Derek may never fully recover (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway news: What’s the latest on Derek Draper?

GMB host Kate issued a new update on Derek on the 5 Years Time podcast.

During the chat, Kate revealed the “really difficult” impact of accepting they don’t know how much Derek can recover has had on the family.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals how I’m A Celebrity helped prepare her for Derek’s health battle

She said: “It’s been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March.

“Even though we’re hoping he can recover, it’s taking a very, very long time.

“We don’t know how much he can recover. So that’s impacted on us obviously dramatically,” she admitted.

“So it’s been really difficult.”

Derek was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March last year (Credit: ITV)

Looking ahead to a more positive 2021

Kate revealed that she is hopeful for Derek’s recovery – and news of the vaccine roll-out has also lifted her spirits, it would seem.

“Everybody is hoping 2021 will bring just a bit of hope and relief.

Read more: Ranvir Singh has been Kate Garraway’s rock while Derek battles coronavirus

“The vaccine is here now, so everybody is hoping that will help COVID, I think, and help us regain some normality.”

We don’t know how much he can recover. So that’s impacted on us obviously dramatically.

Kate also said that returning to work on the ITV breakfast show and her Smooth Radio slot has been a welcome distraction.

Kate in ‘complete despair’ over Derek

Last week, Kate’s GMB co-host Adil Ray revealed the mum of two has moments of “complete despair” over her seriously ill husband.

Adil revealed: “She’s had such a difficult past 12 months and it’s been so tough for her. But being with her in the studio during this time really is inspiring.

“I’m absolutely sure that when she goes home it must be tough and she must have moments of complete despair. But life has to go on and she has to move forward or she’s being defeatist.”

Piers Morgan also revealed the news that Derek Draper may never emerge from his coma.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.