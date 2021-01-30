Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband as she revealed that facing trials in I’m A Celebrity prepared her for the horrors of Derek’s fight against coronavirus.

The GMB host, 52, appeared on the series in 2019 and finished fourth.

However, she believes the show toughened her up and was a help in facing her own real-life horror.

Kate said the ITV jungle show made her toughen up (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway reveals her pain at husband Derek’s plight

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, Kate said: “Forcing myself to do frightening things in the jungle was definitely good for my soul, and it made me believe I could do things I never dreamed possible.

“And flippin’ heck! I’ve had to put that knowledge into practice, haven’t I?

“So actually, maybe the jungle prepared me for getting through this.”

She also told the magazine that her jungle experience also taught her the value of health.

Kate now says she takes vitamins and drinks plenty of water every day.

Kate and Derek in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Derek?

Her husband Derek, 53, has been in hospital since March 2020 after he contracted COVID-19.

After being placed in an induced coma, he still hasn’t regained consciousness.

And, despite being virus-free, his body has been ravaged by the disease including holes in both heart and lungs.

Derek and Kate’s plight has touched the nation.

Piers said that Derek is still gravely ill (Credit: ITV)

What is the latest on Derek?

Last week, Kate’s GMB colleague Piers Morgan said that Derek may never come out of his coma.

Piers and co-host Susanna Reid discussed the severity of the virus.

He said: “We know from our colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek is still in a coma from Covid – he may never come out of that coma.

“She’s been told this and it’s heartbreaking.”

Kate is currently writing a book about her experience throughout the past year.

