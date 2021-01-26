Kate Garraway has been warned her husband Derek Draper may “never come out of a coma” after battling coronavirus.

Derek is currently still in hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus back in March.

Giving an update on his condition today (January 26), Piers Morgan opened up on Kate’s husband on Good Morning Britain.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband: What did Piers Morgan say?

On the show, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi revealed his uncle recently died of COVID.

Alongside co-host Susanna Reid, Piers replied: “Very sorry to Nadhim and his family. It’s horrible.

Derek is still in a coma from Covid – he may never come out of that coma

“I know people that have lost parents, who have lost uncles, who’ve lost family members and it’s devastating.

“When I see these Covid deniers and down players, the ones that want to constantly talk it all down, say ‘it’s just another flu’. Ask around now.”

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid gave an update on Derek today (Credit: ITV)

In addition, he shared: “We know from our colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek is still in a coma from Covid – he may never come out of that coma.

“She’s been told this and it’s heartbreaking.

“It’s hit right here on our show.”

Piers has been a constant support to co-star Kate throughout Derek’s health battle.

The presenters spoke to vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest with Derek?

Meanwhile, the news follows shortly after Kate revealed her husband’s recovery is still “uncertain”.

Speaking on GMB, she said: “Derek’s still ravaged from the effects of Covid [from] way back in March, his recovery is incredibly uncertain.

“I’m trying to look for new things and new ways and talking to doctors about what we can do for him.

“Meanwhile, people are still dying in extraordinary numbers – people that aren’t older and haven’t got underlying conditions, it’s unbearable.”

Kate and Derek share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, the star revealed her children – daughter Darcey and son Billy – were able to see their dad over Christmas.

She said: “I knew it was going to be tough.

“There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.”

In addition, she explained: “It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

