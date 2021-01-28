Kate Garraway suffers moments of “complete despair”, her GMB co-host Adil Ray had claimed as he issued a heartbreaking update on how she’s coping amid husband Derek‘s hospitalisation.

Derek was admitted to hospital in March last year after contracting coronavirus.

He remains in intensive care, with Kate being widely praised for returning to work and putting on such a brave face.

Kate’s GMB co-host Adil Ray has called the star an ‘inspiration’ (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway update: What’s the latest on husband Derek?

One such person who has praised the Good Morning Britain star is her colleague Adil Ray.

He told OK! that he finds Kate an “inspiration”.

The comments come after Kate revealed that husband Derek’s body has been “ravaged” by the virus.

GMB anchor Piers Morgan also commented that he may “never come out of a coma”.

Adil revealed Kate has moments of ‘complete despair’ (Credit: Splash News)

A very ‘difficult’ 12 months

Host of new quiz show Lingo, Adil offered an update on Kate’s “difficult” 12 months.

He said: “She’s had such a difficult past 12 months and it’s been so tough for her. But being with her in the studio during this time really is inspiring.”

He added: “She can dust herself down, look fantastic, get in front of the cameras and be utterly brilliant when we know what she’s going through in life. She inspires so many.”

I’m absolutely sure that when she goes home it must be tough and she must have moments of complete despair.

Adil also revealed that Kate must have moments of “complete despair” when she’s at home behind closed doors.

“I’m absolutely sure that when she goes home it must be tough and she must have moments of complete despair. But life has to go on and she has to move forward or she’s being defeatist.”

Adil also revealed that he thinks returning to work on Good Morning Britain has been “really helpful” for Kate.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year (Credit: Splash News)

What has Kate said about husband Derek’s recovery?

Last week, Kate issued her own update on husband Derek’s recovery.

She said things are pretty “uncertain”.

“Derek’s still ravaged from the effects of COVID [from] way back in March, his recovery is incredibly uncertain,” she told GMB viewers.

Mum-of-two Kate – who shares William and Darcey with Derek – is releasing a book about her experience of COVID.

Entitled The Power of Hope, it will be released in April.

