Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek
TV

Kate Garraway gives update on husband as she admits his recovery is ‘uncertain’

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March last year

By Rebecca Carter

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper‘s health as she admitted his recovery is “uncertain”.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year after contracting coronavirus and he’s now battling the after-effects.

On Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate admitted she’s been feeling “low” and “physically at the end of my tether” since Christmas.

What did Kate Garraway say in her update about husband Derek?

Kate, 53, said: “It’s been a strange time, I’ve been a bit low since Christmas – physically low, I felt physically at the end of my tether and had to regroup a bit.

Derek’s still ravaged from the effects of Covid from way back in March, his recovery is incredibly uncertain.

Read more: Kate Garraway husband update: Star to release a book about Derek’s coronavirus battle

“This week, a friend of mine’s mother-in-law, who is 51 – younger than me – died from Covid.

“She got it at Christmas, it went down very quickly and [she] died, I just thought I can’t believe that here we are so far on.”

Kate Garraway relayed a message from her daughter on GMB about husband Derek
Derek is still in hospital battling the after-effects of coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate says Derek’s recovery is “uncertain”

She continued: “Derek’s still ravaged from the effects of Covid [from] way back in March, his recovery is incredibly uncertain.

“I’m trying to look for new things and new ways and talking to doctors about what we can do for him.

“Meanwhile, people are still dying in extraordinary numbers – people that aren’t older and haven’t got underlying conditions, it’s unbearable.”

Kate added to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “You and Susanna say, ‘You’re just an inspiration to keep going.’

“I thought if I could tell my story and some of the people that have helped me then maybe that will be helpful for people.”

Kate Garraway weight loss
Kate releasing a book about Derek’s journey (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Susanna then told Kate that she’s inspiring because “you still turn up all of the time” and are “always just you” despite the “hell” she’s going through.

Kate went on to discuss the book she’s writing about Derek’s journey over the last year.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits that home schooling is an added ‘torture’ she is struggling with

The mum-of-two is releasing a book, titled The Power of Hope, will be released in April this year.

Kate explained she’s written about a “third” of the book and said it’s been “really emotional” to write.

