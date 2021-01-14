Kate Garraway recently visited her husband on Christmas Day in hospital, but it appears Derek Draper is “still so seriously ill”.

According to Lorraine Kelly, the 53-year-old is still having a tough time as he battles the after-effects of coronavirus in hospital.

Giving an update on Derek’s condition, the ITV star admitted she’s inspired by Kate’s “sheer strength”.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is ‘still so seriously ill’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway husband: What did Lorraine Kelly say?

In her HELLO! column, Lorraine, 61, said: “There are so many women I admire, and when I feel a bit overwhelmed by what’s going on in the world, their courage and tenacity inspire me.

“First of all, there’s my friend and colleague Kate Garraway.

Derek is still so seriously ill

“She has been incredible dealing with the fact her husband Derek is still so seriously ill.

“He was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19 and is still fighting for his life.”

Lorraine admitted she’s in ‘awe’ of Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the TV star said: “Kate has had to stay strong for her children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11.

“I’m in awe of her sheer strength.

“She comes to work at GMB in the early morning, is always a total professional, and just gets on with trying to make life as normal as possible for her kids.

“Kate has never lost hope and like all of us cannot wait for the day that Derek is well enough to go home.”

Kate and husband Derek share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine defends co-star Kate

It isn’t the first time Lorraine has spoken out about Kate, 53.

Back in August 2020, the presenter hit back at trolls for abusing Kate as she returned to work on GMB.

Lorraine said: “I know coming back to presenting duties on Good Morning Britain wasn’t easy for Kate. There have been a few wobbles when she has given updates on how Derek is doing, but all of us are so proud.

“That’s why the nasty, malicious carping from moronic trolls is so upsetting.

Lorraine has previously spoken about Kate (Credit: ITV)

“How dare they have a go at Kate for hosting the show and having the ‘audacity’ to smile and laugh at funny items with her co-hosts.”

In addition, she concluded: “It’s sickening. No matter how much anyone tries to ignore such malevolent cretins, Kate will have been deeply hurt.”

What’s the latest with Kate’s husband?

Kate’s husband Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus.

However, the family were recently able to visit Derek over Christmas.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: “I knew it was going to be tough. There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.

“Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he’s very changed.

“It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

However, now with the nation in a third lockdown, Kate isn’t able to visit Derek.

