Kate Garraway has revealed the latest news on husband Derek’s recovery and revealed that her GMB co-host Ranvir Singh has been her rock during his hospitalisation.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year, when he contracted coronavirus.

Piers Morgan recently revealed that Derek may never wake up from his coma.

However, the latest news from Kate appears to be a little more positive.

The latest news from Kate Garraway on husband Derek seems more positive (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Kate said things were “much more positive” now than they were back in March 2020.

At the time, Kate revealed that doctors told her Derek had the highest infections rates in anyone who has lived.

Read more: Billie Faiers to miss Dancing on Ice due to shock family bereavement

She said they’re now hoping they’re on “some kind of trajectory of improvement”.

However, she did admit that it was “very much two steps forward, three steps back”.

Kate revealed: “If I think back to where we were in March 2020, when Derek’s lungs were solid with infection and his infection rates were the highest doctors had seen in anyone who has lived, we’re undoubtedly in a more positive place.”

Derek’s body has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID, Kate said (Credit: Splash News)

Who has been on hand to support Kate?

Kate revealed that her fellow Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has been her rock during Derek’s illness.

I’m lucky that I’m being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir has been really helpful because she’s been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little.

Kate revealed that she feels “lucky” to have the support of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star.

Read more: Susanna Reid tells off Ben Shephard for rude comment about colleague’s dress

She said: “I’m lucky that I’m being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir has been really helpful because she’s been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little.”

Kate revealed that Ranvir has been on hand for help and advice when it comes to solo parenting.

She said: “I asked her: ‘How do you do it?’ and she said: ‘You just have to accept that you can’t do everything.’”

Kate has turned to Ranvir Singh for help and advice when it comes to solo parenting (Credit: Splash News)

How is Kate doing?

Earlier this week, GMB star Adil Ray revealed that he thought Kate would have moments of “complete despair” behind closed doors.

And now the blonde presenter – who is mum to William and Darcey – has confirmed as much.

She said she isn’t sure that she is coping and that things have been hard.

Kate said: “I’m not sure I am coping! I honestly don’t know how single mums do it, it’s just so hard. A lot of the time I find myself thinking, what would Derek say? and what would Derek do?” she revealed.

Send your love to Kate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.