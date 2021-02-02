Kate Garraway said she has to “keep going for the kids” as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital, Lorraine Kelly has revealed.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year as he continues to battle the after-effects of coronavirus.

Lorraine, 61, has praised her ITV co-star calling her the “bravest girl”.

What did Lorraine say about Kate Garraway?

Lorraine told OK! Magazine: “I don’t know how she does it. We’ve known each other for years and I’ve always really liked her because, obviously, she’s lovely but she is also a steel magnolia.

“She’s been incredible. She says she’s not doing anything anyone else wouldn’t do but I’m not so sure about that.

“And of course, she says she’s to keep going for the kids.”

What did Kate Garraway say about her husband Derek Draper?

Meanwhile, Kate recently said it’s “really difficult” for her family to accept the news they’re unsure how much Derek will recover.

Speaking on the 5 Years Time podcast, the mum-of-two said: “It’s been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March.

“Even though we’re hoping he can recover, it’s taking a very, very long time.

“We don’t know how much he can recover. So that’s impacted on us obviously dramatically.

“So it’s been really difficult.”

Kate and Derek have two children – daughter Darcey and son Billy.

Last month, the presenter revealed Darcey and Billy were able to see their dad at Christmas.

Kate said on Good Morning Britain: “There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.”

