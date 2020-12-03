Kate Garraway has given fans the latest news on her husband, Derek Draper.

The GMB host and Smooth FM DJ, 53, says that she’s been playing him Elton John songs while he’s in hospital.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Kate Garraway play husband Derek in hospital?

Derek, also 53, has been hospitalised since March and continues to bravely battle the after-effects of coronavirus.

Speaking to Women & Home magazine, she said: “One of the artists that we play a lot on Smooth is Sir Elton John. I love Step into Christmas.

Read more: GMB’s Kate Garraway says Coca-Cola Christmas advert is ‘tough watch’ amid husband’s health battle

“And it feels particularly special this year because he’s been so personally kind to me about the situation with Derek.

“We’ve been playing Elton’s music to Derek while he’s been in hospital.”

Elton reached out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Elton John say about Derek?

Earlier in the pandemic, Kate revealed that the superstar singer had personally reached out to her.

She shared the surprise with co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid and her shock at receiving the phone call.

I’m on board and I’ll try and help in any way I can.

“He was like, ‘Hi Kate, it’s Elton’ – because of all the work he does with the AIDS Foundation, he was like, ‘What can I do to help? I’m in America but what can I do to help?’” she explained.

“Elton said, ‘I know a bit about antivirus stuff. I’m on board and I’ll try and help in any way I can.'”

Kate Garraway revealed her apprehension (Credit: ITV)

How is Kate feeling about Christmas this year?

Kate admitted she was feeling “physically sick” about Christmas this year.

“I can feel my chest tightening at the thought of it, and the total panic at Darcy, Bill and myself on our own at Christmas unable to visit Derek because of restrictions, and that huge emotional hole,” she said on GMB.

“I don’t know how to fill it, without friends and grandparents to fill it.”

Kate’s Christmas playlist

Kate also revealed to Women & Home her Christmas party playlist.

It contains Dancing Queen by ABBA and Chris de Burgh’s A Spaceman Came Travelling.

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway offers Derek Draper update and admits it’s been a ‘tough old week’

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Michael Bublé was also included on her festive list.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.