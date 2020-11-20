GMB host Ben Shephard has praised Kate Garraway after the star admitted she feels “physically sick” about spending Christmas without her husband.

The presenter’s husband Derek Draper remains seriously ill in hospital after battling coronavirus back in March.

On the ITV show today (November 20), Kate opened up on the prospect of celebrating the festive season without Derek by her side.

Kate Garraway opened up to Ben Shephard on GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What did Kate Garraway say about her husband?

Speaking to co-host Ben, Kate revealed she was dreading the idea of not being able to visit Derek with her children Darcy, 14, and Billy, 11.

The 53-year-old said: “I feel physically sick actually.

“I can feel my chest tightening at the thought of it, and the total panic at Darcy, Bill and myself on our own at Christmas unable to visit Derek because of restrictions, and that huge emotional hole.

“I don’t know how to fill it, without friends and grandparents to fill it.

Kate admitted she feels ‘sick’ about spending Christmas without Derek (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: GMB: Lorraine Kelly launches furious rant at Government over Christmas coronavirus comments

“It feels like such a significant moment.”

Ben, 45, added that he would be round “in a heartbeat” if it wasn’t for government restrictions.

Ben praises Kate as she opens up about Derek

Following today’s show, Ben took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to Kate.

He posted a snap of his pal dressed in Christmas pyjamas, admitting she rocked up to work in the unusual outfit.

'We just want that decision to be made, to be clear, so everyone can planned' – Ben Shephard. 'Nobody wants to be the government that cancelled Christmas' – @kategarraway Ben and Kate discuss the ongoing debate about whether the lockdown restrictions will be eased for Xmas. pic.twitter.com/4qvDuiIm47 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 20, 2020

He said: “You know it’ll be a good morning when your co host turns up in this outfit. @kategarraway continues to surprise and delight as only she can.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages I know that she appreciates every single one #merrychristmas #christmasonsie #kategarraway.”

What did GMB fans say?

Fans praised Kate’s bravery in the comments section.

One wrote: “She’s the best… incredible how she carries on with a wonderful smile and great laugh. The two of you are the best team on GMB.”

Ben supported his GMB co-host as she spoke about her husband (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “She’s such a lovely lady. Been through so much but still managing to smile.”

A third said: “Amazing lady, so strong and looks fabulous.”

What’s the latest with Kate’s husband?

Last week, Kate offered an update to GMB viewers on her husband’s condition.

The mum-of-two revealed it had been a “tough old week” as Derek battled in intensive care.

Kate will spend Christmas with her two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan responds after Matt Hancock clash sparks Ofcom complaints

Kate said of her fans: “They’ve been unbelievably nice, and it’s been a bit of a tough old week for Derek so I haven’t got back to anybody.

“But it’s so lovely – some viewers are offering to lend me their cars!”

She added: “I am constantly blown away by how lovely you’ve all been through this.”

Last month, Kate also revealed that Derek had said his first word after 214 days.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.