GMB host Kate Garraway has offered an update on husband Derek Draper.

He remains in hospital battling the after effects of coronavirus after being hospitalised with the virus back in March.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (November 13), Kate offered an update to viewers about her husband’s condition.

And it appears it hasn’t been a very good week for the stricken father of two.

What did GMB host Kate Garraway say about Derek?

Derek remains in intensive care and Kate revealed it has been a “tough old week” for her husband.

She also thanked viewers for their support after her family car was stolen earlier this week.

Speaking to co-host Ben Shephard, Kate said she’s been inundated with messages of kindness.

The GMB host said of her fans: “They’ve been unbelievably nice, and it’s been a bit of a tough old week for Derek so I haven’t got back to anybody.

“But it’s so lovely – some viewers are offering to lend me their cars!” she revealed.

Kate added: “I am constantly blown away by how lovely you’ve all been through this.”

The presenter revealed that a nurse taking care of Derek had also been targeted by car thieves.

“I know times are tough and people turn to things they shouldn’t do, but it is heartbreaking, it is an intrusion, it’s something that’s yours,” she said.

Kate also revealed that, while “Vicky Volvo” hasn’t been found, the family’s “car situation” had been “fixed”.

Derek’s first words

Last month Kate revealed that Derek had said his first word after 214 days in intensive care.

As she watched via FaceTime as doctors manipulated his body, Derek was seen to mouth the word “pain”.

Kate said she was hoping it was the breakthrough that the family needed.

Meanwhile, the presenter’s old pal Clare Nasir revealed the “uncertainty” surrounding her husband’s health was “eating Kate alive”.

