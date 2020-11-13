GMB host Kate Garraway revealed that watching the new Christmas Coca-Cola advert is “tough”.

The presenter, 53, opened up on today’s Good Morning Britain (Friday November 13) and said her co-host Ben Shephard felt “uncomfortable” at the message.

The two-and-a-half-minute advert features a dad trying to get home to his son at Christmas.

GMB host Kate Garraway said the advert was “tough” to watch (Credit: ITV)

Why did Kate Garraway find watching the advert tough?

Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been in hospital since March battling the after-effects of coronavirus.

Derek, also 53, was placed in a medically-induced coma, but recently uttered his first word.

The couple’s children – Billy, 11, and Darcy, 14 – have not been able to see their dad since he was taken into hospital.

Because of Derek’s condition, it’s highly likely the family won’t be seeing him at Christmas.

The message could be upsetting for some, Kate argued (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say on GMB about the Coca-Cola advert?

On today’s programme, Kate said she understood the difficulty that advertisers faced when making adverts for the festive season.

But she still admitted that this advert was a tough watch for her.

“I know Ben feels very uncomfortable about this because of my personal circumstances,” she said.

Obviously tough for me, tough for other people that have reacted as well.

“But the Coca Cola advert ends with a request that all they want from Father Christmas is daddy home.

“It’s a strange situation with so much loss, so much fear, so much separation.”

Derek Draper has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An epic journey in the Christmas advert

Directed by award-winning New Zealand director, Taiki Waititi, the advert shows a dad leaving to work on an oil rig for Christmas.

Losing his daughter’s letter to Santa he sets off on an epic journey to the Noth Pole to delivery it to Santa himself.

He finds that the grotto is closed and opens the letter.

It says: “Dear Santa, Please bring daddy home for Christmas.”

