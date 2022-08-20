Kate Garraway by Derek Draper’s side as he’s rushed to hosptial for surgery, according to reports

Kate Garraway is by husband Derek Draper‘s side as he has been taken back to hosptial, according to reports.

The GMB host’s husband was said to be having an operation on his kidneys amd worried Kate is with him.

According to The Sun, Derek has suffered damage to the vital organs and there was no option but to undergo surgery.

However, the procedure is said to be “routine”, so it’s fingers crossed he comes through okay.

Kate Garraway supports Derek Draper through surgery

A source told the publication: “This is another hammer blow for poor Derek.

“He is giving the fight against Covid his absolute all, but his kidneys have suffered some pretty serious damage.

“Doctors explained there was no alternative but to operate. Of course Kate and the family are worried but she’s been reassured the procedure itself is routine.

“Everyone has everything crossed, and Kate is being her usual stoical self and keeping everything running, business as usual, on the home front.”

Derek, a former lobbyist turned author, contracted Covid in early 2020.

He spent more than a year in hospital after he was left critically ill.

Since his return home in April 2021, he has needed round-the-clock care.

Life-threatening sepsis battle for Derek Draper

The news of his operation comes just weeks after he returned home from hospital following a ‘life-threatening’ battle with sepsis.

When she returned to GMB, Kate said: “I dramatically disappeared and haven’t been here for three weeks now.

“We were on air and Derek had come out of hospital, he’s been going in and out of hospital for a while for looking at ways to tackle the damage caused by Covid back in 2020.

“But we haven’t really had any sort of medical eruptions, and then he just was really unwell.

“He’d come out of hospital the day before and I got a phone call from the person who was looking after him saying: ‘Right, we’re really worried’, so I whizzed home, and it just sort of went ‘boom’ from there.”

Kate revealed Derek was suffering from sepsis caused by a bad kidney infection.

She added: “The important thing is we’re back on the right side of it now.”

