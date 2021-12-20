Julia Bradbury shares sad update with fans amidst cancer battle

Julia Bradbury has sent a worrying update to fans about her breast cancer battle, saying she has “gone backwards” since having surgery earlier this year.

The 51-year-old underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in September.

Julia posted a video on her Instagram account, saying that she’s struggling following the “brutal” surgery.

She told her followers: “Hi everybody. I’m back in my pyjamas today. I’ve sort of gone backwards this week.”

She added: “I’ve been feeling better and stronger every week since my op but this week I’ve got really flu-ey symptoms.

“I’ve done a Covid test and that’s come back negative. I’m really phlegm-ey and cough-ey and chesty.

“All I really want to do is stay in bed but I have forced myself just to come outside and just get 20 minutes out here.”

She went on to say: “Because I know it’s going to be good and fill my lungs with some good air. And sometimes you just gotta push through a bit.

When was Julia Bradbury diagnosed with breast cancer?

“Then I’m gonna go back to bed. I hope you having a good weekend and sending lots of love. Hope you’re all getting your outdoor time.”

The video shows Julia taking a walk in the countryside, dressed in her pjs and wellies.

She captioned the post, writing: “Looking after our mental health & wellbeing is important for everyone, and there are things that each of us can do in our day-to-day lives that can help to support good mental health, including connecting to nature.

Julia is known for her love of the outdoors (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“Many of us live a fast-paced urban life, with long working days and long, crowded commutes. In these environments there are many pressures that affect our mental health.

“That’s why it is worth making the time for nature, in whatever way works for you, even when things get busy and other priorities feel more important.

The former Countryfile presenter previously told how she found a lump in her breast last year, which turned out to be a cluster of benign cysts.

She then had another mammogram this year, which didn’t appear to show anything. Julia almost didn’t attend her follow-up appointment, but was convinced to go by her sister.

It was then that she was told there was a shadow on her left breast.

What kind of cancer does Julia Bradbury have?

She had then had surgery to remove her left breast, including the six-centimetre tumour.

Mum-of-three Julia previously said: “I have to hope I have caught mine early enough.

“A mastectomy is a shattering thing to go through but it means that I am going to live and be here for my children.”

Julia’s latest update comes after the presenter shared a “chink of good news” with her followers earlier this month.

Julia revealed her diagnosis in September (Credit: ITV)

On December 3, the TV favourite posted: “Morning all. Had my first full night of sleep last night, since my diagnosis. No middle of the night wake-up. Whoop whoop,” she said.

Julia added: “Have a good day folks. It’s all about the little chinks of ‘good’.

“Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.”

She then revealed the sleep rules she follows, and paid tribute to her reflexologist Rupert.

“By the way for this struggling with sleep in this instance I asked Rupert, an amazing reflexologist, to concentrate on my sleep (lots of big toe work!) – and voila,” she shared.

