A Michael Bublé TV special can only mean one thing – it’s Christmas

The Canadian crooner returns to our screens tonight (December 19) with his festive spectacular Christmas in the City, filmed in New York.

The show celebrates the 10th anniversary of his popular festive album, Christmas, which he recently released a super deluxe edition of.

And the on-screen special promises to be a star-studded affair.

The singer is joined on stage by songstress Camila Cabello, comic Jimmy Fallon and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Michael performs with Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham. (Credit: ITV)

Michael, 46, also duets with his “childhood hero”, Kermit the Frog, to provide some festive fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

Who is Michael Bublé married to?

Michael, who once dated Brit film star Emily Blunt, married Argentine actress and model Luisana Lopilato in 2011.

The pair met in 2009 when Luisana, 34, appeared in his music video for his popular track Haven’t Met You Yet. They became engaged later that year.

Michael and his wife of ten years Luisana Lopilato. (Credit: Splashnews)

The couple are now doting parents to sons Noah, eight, Elias, five and daughter, Vida, three.

What happened to Michael Bublé’s son?

Away from the spotlight, it’s been a tough few years for dad-of-three Michael. His son Noah was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare type of liver cancer, in 2016, at the tender age of three.

The hitmaker took a two-year hiatus from music after the devastating diagnosis while his son underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Miraculously, Noah went on to make a full recovery from the killer disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

Speaking last month to Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio, Michael said: “It’s been almost five years, but we still have the scans and the ‘scanxiety’, but I think he’s much better than we are.”

“I think for him, he’s this ordinary little boy who knows that he’s a superhero because Dad tells him all the time.”

He also admitted the experience had changed him because it had made him appreciate things and had allowed him to live a “deep life”.

Michael Bublé Christmas in the City airs on ITV, Sunday 19th December at 10.15pm.