Julia Bradbury reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She is preparing to undergo a mastectomy to remove her left breast next month.

Surgeons will also remove tissue from her lymph nodes to establish whether the cancer has spread.

The 51-year-old told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “It changes your world forever in an instant.

“There is no preparing you for those words. You hear ‘cancer’ and your brain starts to explode.”

Countryfile presenter Julia found a lump in her breast last year which was revealed to be a benign cluster of cysts.

A mammogram this year didn’t return anything unusual, but at her follow-up appointment doctors found a shadow.

Julia added: “I have to hope I have caught mine early enough.

“A mastectomy is a shattering thing to go through but it means that I am going to live and be here for my children.”

The mum of three – to children Zeph, 10, and twins Zena and Xanthe, six – is focused on the near future.

She said: “Cancer has so many points, the diagnosis seems like everything, but it isn’t. It puts you on a pathway and you have to navigate that while holding back your emotions so you are not overwhelmed all the time.

“Right now I’m simply focused on having surgery because I don’t know how I am going to be, if I will have more cancer to deal with, how I will cope with recovery, how life will feel afterwards.”

