Julia Bradbury has won heaps of praise after opening up about her battle with a health condition.

The former Countryfile star, 50, addressed her fans regarding her health issue.

While taking to social media, she shared that she suffers from endometriosis.

She Tweeted: “Endometriosis affects 1in10 women in the UK & can cause debilitating pain, very heavy periods & infertility.

“I was diagnosed in my 30’s but a new UK report has found the average wait for a diagnosis is 8yrs! Read more at @EndometriosisUK. #education #Awareness #endometriosis.”

What health condition does Julia Bradbury have?

Users rushed to praise her brave words as well as offer sympathy.

One user replied: “Living with endometriosis is horrendous. It does take years to get a diagnosis. 8 years for me too.

“No one knows your body better than you do. For years I was fobbed off. Thank you for speaking up.”

While a second user tweeted: “I regularly missed school due to such painful periods.

“Tried various contraceptive pills/painkillers. It wasn’t until unexplained infertility was investigated that they discovered endometriosis, at 29. 15 years.”

What else has Julia said about endometriosis?

And a third user lamented: “EIGHT YEARS!?! So if you began the process way back in 2012 (during the London Olympics) you might only be getting diagnosed now.”

However, this is by no means the first time Julia has discussed her health condition.

Last year she chatted to Lorraine about her diagnosis.

She said: “I thought I just had very heavy periods, a bit of pain I was dealing with on a monthly basis and [I was] a bit moody.

Endometriosis affects 1in10 women in the UK & can cause debilitating pain, very heavy periods & infertility. I was diagnosed in my 30's but a new UK report has found the average wait for a diagnosis is 8yrs! Read more at @EndometriosisUK. #education #Awareness #endometriosis pic.twitter.com/RsTmWQzVZX — Julia Bradbury (@JuliaBradbury) October 19, 2020

“What we’re taught about as girls that women have to deal with every month.”

But after having her fertility checked by a doctor in her 30s, she received the diagnosis.

Adding: “I was worried about my fertility. So I went for a well woman check-up.

“And they knew the sorts of things they were looking for.

“Then I was in my thirties. and one of the main impacts of endometriosis is it can impact your fertility and you can’t have children.”

Fortunately, Julia welcomed a son in 2011 with husband Gerard Cunningham.

After successful IVF, she then gave birth to her ‘miracle’ twin daughters in 2015.

