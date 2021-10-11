Julia Bradbury reveals aftermath of ‘brutal’ surgery amid ‘overwhelming’ cancer battle

Julia Bradbury has revealed she has underwent mastectomy surgery, following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 51-year-old presenter took to social media today (October 11) to offer a new update from her hospital bed.

Sharing a selfie with followers, Julia also detailed her recovery process for the “coming weeks and months”.

Julia Bradbury gives update on cancer battle

The photo showed Julia sitting in bed while wearing a red pyjama shirt.

Meanwhile, the Countryfile host also had a visible black mark down the middle of her chest.

Following her surgery, Julia penned: “I’m out of surgery. These will be my new companions for the coming weeks & months.

I’m out of surgery

“I need a drain to channel surplus blood from the surgery & I have to wear a special post- breast surgery/mastectomy designed bra for the next 6 weeks to protect my upper body post-op. (This one is by @theyahealthcare – made of bamboo fibres).

“The marks on my chest are markers for my surgeon to follow during the op.”

In addition, she added: “I’ve now joined a sadly ever- growing club. Around 18,000 mastectomies are performed on the NHS in England every year. That’s up 50% in the past 10 years. (Roughly 100,000 women have a mastectomy in the U.S. every year).

Julia Bradbury has underwent surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Since the 90’s breast carcinoma in situ (the type of cancer I was diagnosed with) has tripled in women & doubled in men.”

Julia went on to speak about her own surgery.

She continued: “I feel relief that the operation is over. The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming.

Julia admits her surgery was ‘overwhelming’

“I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life.

“I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up & if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat.”

The mum-of-three concluded the emotional post by reaching out to her fellow sufferers.

Julia received plenty of online support after her surgery (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the post didn’t go unnoticed by Julia’s followers.

Jenni Falconer wrote: “You are such an inspiration for us all. Sending you so much love.”

Furthermore, Andrea McLean added: “You are incredible Julia. Sending you love and strength.”

Ahead of her surgery, Julia opened up on the “realities” of battling breast cancer.

The star was isolating in her home last week, before going into hospital.

At the time, she bravely admitted: “Sometimes you just feel overwhelmingly sad. And that’s OK. We’re allowed to be sad, and there are some amazing support groups & charities there to help us.”

